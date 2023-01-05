Frederick County Public Schools celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day early on Thursday by recognizing students across the district with leadership and character awards.
The event included remarks from FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson and performances from three student groups. One student from each school in the county was honored with a King Award.
The district also presented its first-ever Ava Maria Whittemore Educational Equity Legacy Award.
The award — which will be presented annually from now on — honors a member of the FCPS community who "demonstrates a sustained commitment to the values of diversity, equity and inclusion," FCPS spokesperson Eric Louérs-Phillips said Thursday night.
Whittemore, who was born in 1949 and grew up in Walkersville, had to travel to Lincoln School in downtown Frederick — then the county's only school for Black students — to receive the first years of her education.
She was a third grader when schools were desegregated.
Whittemore became a teacher and administrator in FCPS, and worked for many years as the coordinator for multicultural education and minority education.
She was a founding board member of Eliminating Achievement Gaps (EAG), a group launched in 2003 aimed at bolstering resources for students of color in the district.
Whittemore died in 2015.
Earl Robbins earned the first Whittemore award Thursday night. A lifelong Frederick County resident, Robbins leads an honors program for Black students in FCPS. He served on the Frederick County Board of Education for 10 years, and was its president for two years.
Robbins also founded the Necktie Club, a mentorship program in FCPS high schools, and served with Whittemore in EAG, of which he was also a founding board member.
Students from the Yellow Springs Elementary School choir, Frederick Classical Charter School Choir and Urbana High School Ladies Step Team performed throughout Thursday night's event.
Below are the 71 students recognized with King Awards:
Elementary school
- Samira Olhaye, Ballenger Creek Elementary, Grade 5
- Keiran Normandin, Blended Virtual Program (ES), Grade 5
- Brynn Bungcayao, Blue Heron Elementary, Grade 5
- Leyla Mouhamadou, Brunswick Elementary, Grade 5
- Joyce Sotodji, Butterfly Ridge Elementary, Grade 5
- Liz Degomez, Carroll Manor Elementary, Grade 5
- Cecelia Gilabert, Centerville Elementary, Grade 5
- William “Liam” Bennett, Deer Crossing Elementary, Grade 5
- Flourish Eziekwe, Emmitsburg Elementary, Grade 5
- Blessing Dussey, Frederick Classical Charter, Grade 5
- Brooklyn Holcomb, Glade Elementary, Grade 5
- Ivy Shustere, Green Valley Elementary, Grade 5
- Ecclesia Nouekpe, Hillcrest Elementary, Grade 5
- Katherine Christiansen, Kemptown Elementary, Grade 5
- Austin Droneburg, Lewistown Elementary, Grade 4
- Elliana deMoll, Liberty Elementary, Grade 5
- Kayla Kerby, Lincoln Elementary, Grade 5
- Charlie Kaas, Middletown Elementary, Grade 5
- Elijah Polifko, Middletown Primary, Grade 2
- Andrews Zelaya-Sanchez, Monocacy Elementary, Grade 5
- Patrick DeGrange, Myersville Elementary, Grade 5
- Xander Ruch, New Market Elementary, Grade 5
- Eliana Lester, New Midway/Woodsboro Elementary, Grade 5
- Annie Quay, North Frederick Elementary, Grade 5
- Andre Saenz, Oakdale Elementary, Grade 5
- Caleb Earle, Orchard Grove Elementary, Grade 5
- Jostin Matamorous-Torres, Parkway Elementary, Grade 5
- Harper Holmes, Sabillasville Elementary, Grade 5
- Isaac Cummings, Spring Ridge Elementary, Grade 5
- Sawoo Youn, Sugarloaf Elementary, Grade 5
- Evan Laird, Thurmont Elementary, Grade 5
- Elena Rowley, Thurmont Primary, Grade 2
- Sherlyn Egnodou, Tuscarora Elementary, Grade 5
- Audrey Langham, Twin Ridge Elementary, Grade 5
- Mehki Manners, Urbana Elementary, Grade 5
- Brooke Ferguson, Valley Elementary, Grade 5
- Jacob Daley, Walkersville Elementary, Grade 5
- Esther Ayebo, Waverley Elementary, Grade 5
- Zachary Mongan, Whittier Elementary, Grade 3
- Camila Hodges, Wolfsville Elementary, Grade 5
- Alena Hyson, Yellow Springs Elementary, Grade 5
Middle school
- Cole Bigler, Ballenger Creek Middle, Grade 8
- Talia Bolarini, Blended Virtual Program (MS), Grade 7
- Mark Yongbi, Brunswick Middle, Grade 8
- Hunter Gouge, Carroll Creek Montessori, Grade 8
- Jessica Gries, Crestwood Middle, Grade 8
- Rita Durum, Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle, Grade 8
- Gabrielle Wolf, Middletown Middle, Grade 8
- Ariel Kom, Monocacy Middle, Grade 8
- Levi Johnson, Monocacy Valley Montessori, Grade 8
- Logan McCauley, New Market Middle, Grade 8
- Kessia Djoko, Oakdale Middle, Grade 8
- Colton Gray, Thurmont Middle, Grade 8
- Hunter Hirai, Urbana Middle, Grade 8
- Noah Flores, Walkersville Middle, Grade 8
- Dasha Silue, West Frederick Middle, Grade 7
- Kaviya Karthick, Windsor Knolls Middle, Grade 8
High schoolers
- Alana Rodriguez-Lopez, Blended Virtual Program (HS), Grade 12
- Xavier Phillips, Brunswick High, Grade 12
- Sofia Driver, Career & Technology Center, Grade 11
- Catherine Estelle, Catoctin High, Grade 12
- Gary Daniels Jr., Frederick High, Grade 12
- Kyle Poppert, Gov. Thomas Johnson High, Grade 12
- William “Anthony” Williams Jr., Heather Ridge, Grade 10
- Cassandra Nti, Linganore High, Grade 11
- Sophia Fernandez, Middletown High, Grade 12
- Indya Rose Brown, Oakdale High, Grade 12
- Victoria Ochoa Paredes, Rock Creek, Grade 12
- Zinachidi “Zizi” Oji, Tuscarora High, Grade 12
- Sena Awudi, Urbana High, Grade 12
- Cassidy Grace Hillman, Walkersville High, Grade 12
