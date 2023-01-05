MLK1.jpeg
Students from Urbana High School's Ladies Step Team perform at Frederick County Public Schools' celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Thursday.

 Staff photo by Jillian Atelsek

Frederick County Public Schools celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day early on Thursday by recognizing students across the district with leadership and character awards.

The event included remarks from FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson and performances from three student groups. One student from each school in the county was honored with a King Award.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

