Frederick County Public Schools on Wednesday announced it will offer paid leave to staff who need to isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 — a measure its employee unions had been fighting for since last summer.
The policy also covers staff who have to care for a family member who is isolating or quarantining.
The leave will apply retroactively to July 1, 2021, meaning employees who had to exhaust their personal days or sick days due to quarantine or isolation periods will be able to get them back.
Missy Dirks, president of the Frederick County Teachers Association, called that “crucial.”
“It’s something that should have been in place all along,” Dirks said. “People have been having to use their own leave all along, and at this point in the year, that has depleted some people’s leave bank down to zero.”
In an email to staff, FCPS administrators referred to the move as a “reinstatement” of COVID-19 leave. The district’s previous policy — which was nearly identical to the one announced Wednesday — expired June 30, 2021.
“The Board of Education recognizes the significant challenges that this year has brought for employees, especially in recent weeks when cases of COVID-19 have risen dramatically in the community,” FCPS’ email read. “The Board remains focused on the wellness of students and staff and are hopeful this additional leave will benefit employees should they test positive for COVID-19.”
Details about verification requirements for taking COVID leave or reinstating personal leave will be “sent to employees in the near future,” the email said.
The policy came about through joint agreements between the school board and the FCTA, the Frederick Association of School Support Employees (FASSE) and the Frederick County Administrative and Supervisory Association (FCASA).
“We are extremely happy that we have been able to secure this for our members,” Dirks said. “We worked closely with the other two employee associations to make sure that it was the same and equitable across all staff.”
The policy applies to both benefited and nonbenefited employees.
(4) comments
the hits keep coming - well got to spend that covid federal relief $$$$ some how might as let them take covid leave and not touch their personal vacation...
So you want employees to come to work sick with Covid?
Me I would prefer them not to but hey I would understand if they did, now they don’t have to? How isn’t this a good thing? Remember you have grandkids in public school so you should be supportive of this policy? But you are not, why?
“Leave bank” - what a luxury that would be rare to find from any employer. And won’t even to have to touch that for quarantine. Are FCPS even remotely aware of the extensive and lucrative benefit package they have?
This should have been implemented in earlier contract discussions. With so much going on it took some time, but they got it right.
