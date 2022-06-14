Frederick County Public Schools on Tuesday announced a series of meet-and-greet events with Cheryl Dyson, the district's incoming superintendent.
Dyson's tenure will begin July 1. She will take over from Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe, who had been second-in-command to former superintendent Terry Alban before she abruptly departed the district in December.
Dyson comes to FCPS from Montgomery County Public Schools, where she serves as an area associate superintendent. In that role, she oversees 70 schools ranging from elementary to high school with a combined enrollment of 53,000 students, according to an FCPS news release.
Frederick County Public Schools, by contrast, has 68 schools and nearly 46,000 students.
Leading up to and following her start date, Dyson will be available to meet with "the general community" at public events around the county, the FCPS release said.
The schedule is as follows:
- Thursday, June 23, noon-1:30 p.m. at Sophie & Madigan’s Playground in Frederick
- Thursday, July 7, 5-6:30 p.m. at Tuscarora High
- Monday, July 25, 5-6:30 p.m. at Brunswick High
- Thursday, July 28, 5-6:30 p.m. at Urbana High stadium
- Thursday, Aug. 4, 5-6:30 p.m. at Catoctin High
FCPS asked community members to register for the event that best fits their schedule.
The Frederick County Board of Education launched a national search for Dyson in the days following Alban's departure, which came on the heels of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the district's misuse of seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.
(1) comment
O.K. jsk, MD, and all other FCPS malcontents, put up or shut up. Here is your chance to put your 2 cents in, in fact make a list of the things she must do so you can hand it to Superintendent Dyson in Frederick or Brunswick or Thurmont or Tuscarora or Urbana. Bet not one of you will do that, all talk no walk. Think about it, especially the two I mentioned.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.