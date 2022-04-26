An associate superintendent for Montgomery County Public Schools will be Frederick County Public Schools’ next superintendent, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
Cheryl Dyson’s appointment by the Frederick County Board of Education makes her the first African American and the third woman to lead the district, board president Brad Young said. She replaces Terry Alban, who abruptly retired in December after more than a decade as superintendent.
Alban’s departure came after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation revealed widespread misuse of seclusion and restraint against FCPS students with disabilities. Dyson told the News-Post that the district's special education programs would be "a top priority" of her tenure.
"That work is important, not just for the impact on students but for the fidelity of our system," she said. "It's important to reach out to some experts who can help us set up a robust program, so that we become a model for other districts in how we turn ourselves around."
Dyson will take over on July 1, supervising the 68 schools, 6,200 employees and 45,700 students that make up the district. She’ll take over from Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe, who was Alban’s deputy and has filled in as the district’s leader since December.
The school board voted unanimously to appoint Dyson and approve her contract, which lasts through June 2026. She will receive an annual salary of $265,000, according to a copy of the document FCPS posted online.
The announcement caps off a nationwide search that began in late February. The school board selected Dyson from an original slate of 18 candidates compiled by executive search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA).
In March, HYA shared survey data from roughly 1,500 respondents — including staff, parents and teachers across the county — showing widespread dissatisfaction with the state of the school system.
Less than 40% of teachers surveyed said they believed their students were prepared for their next grade level. Less than 40% of all respondents thought the district was moving in the right direction, practicing fiscal responsibility or communicating transparently.
"In order to gain trust with the community, we have to communicate — and sometimes overcommunicate," Dyson said. "I'm also anxious to hear how our constituents would like that to look. It's two-way."
As an assistant area superintendent for Montgomery County Public Schools, Dyson supervises 70 schools ranging from elementary to high school.
She has served as MCPS’ director of school support and improvement for elementary schools and its director of family and community engagement. She has worked as a principal and assistant principal at various schools in Montgomery and Charles counties.
She began her teaching career in 1999.
Dyson was born and raised in Maryland. She graduated from Frederick Douglass High School in Upper Marlboro before obtaining a bachelor’s degree in communications from Towson University, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Maryland at College Park and a doctorate in organizational leadership from Hood College.
Dyson told the News-Post she was excited to return to Frederick, a community she described as "warm and home-like."
"I'm exhilarated by all the possibilities," Dyson said moments before the board voted to appoint her approve her contract. "At the same time, I feel the weight of the work. I'm eager to get started and learn what's going on."
This story will be updated.
Welcome Dr. Dyson! [thumbup] Good luck!
I'm as thrilled to have Cheryl Dyson as 'the first African American' FCPS Superintendent as I am to have fellow African American Elon Musk as 'the first African American' to own 100% of twitter!
(Oh, sorry, did you mean to say "black", FNP?)
I wonder if she'll ensure that Frederick Co. schools are equally as successful as Montgomery County schools:
https://freebeacon.com/campus/read-the-classroom-antiracism-survey-that-has-maryland-parents-livid/
$1 M of taxpayer funds spent on 'anti-racism'
"Some Montgomery County parents think the district has the wrong priorities.
"They're spending so much funding on this, and test scores are down," said former Montgomery County school administrator Dee Reuben. "Parents are livid. I hear this every day—parents are afraid to speak out because they're afraid of the repercussions that will happen to their kids. Academics is going down the tube, and I think that is a shame considering we *were* one of the top school systems around—it breaks my heart."
"Montgomery County literacy readiness in 2021 plummeted between 30-40% depending on grade level. Only 54% of MCPS high school students test at or above the proficient level."
Read the Classroom ‘Antiracism’ Survey That Has [Montgomery Co.] Maryland Parents ‘LIVID’ Haley Strack • March 12, 2022
All of the public comparisons of school performance by racial groups only increases social unrest. There is no amount of money under the sun that can close the academic achievement gaps between the highest performers (which aren't white, btw) & the lowest performers.
"Policy Analysis: Money and School Performance" by Paul Ciotti from March 16, 1998
is just one of the numerous studies over the decades which proved this.
https://www.cato.org/sites/cato.org/files/pubs/pdf/pa-298.pdf
It's unlikely that you were informed of this formally. Spend, spend, spend, seems to be the only thing at which government excels.
What was the price tag to the Frederick County taxpayers ( many who don't have public school students)of this so-called "executive search" from HYA ?
Schatzi, do you, or don’t you have children in the Frederick county public school system? From your earlier comments, your last 10 comments, I know where you are coming from. No doubt, that’s one of the dated idiotic obnoxious issues she’ll have to deal with.
