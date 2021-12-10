Frederick County Public Schools announced a new director of human resources earlier this week.
Chantress Baptist, an HR specialist, takes the helm of the district’s human resources department for FCPS, the county’s largest employer.
Baptist comes to FCPS after serving in the same position for Carroll County Public Schools, according to a news release from the system.
She began her public education career in 2013 as an HR information specialist for CCPS. In 2015, she was promoted to supervisor of Human Resources where she worked on employee labor relations, benefits and risk management. In 2017, Baptist became the district’s HR director.
Baptist earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Coppin State University in Baltimore, an MBA in Human Resources from the University of Baltimore and an advanced certification from Cornell University, specializing in labor relations.
— Jillian Atelsek
