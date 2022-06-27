Two hundred Frederick County Public Schools students are learning from local artists this summer in a newly expanded partnership between the district and a New Market-based nonprofit.
FCPS’ Fun Academics in the Summertime (FAST) program is funded through federal grants. It has provided daytime programming at elementary schools with a high percentage of low-income families for more than a decade.
This summer, it's serving 50 children each from Butterfly Ridge, Hillcrest, Lincoln and Waverley elementary schools.
This year's FAST students are spending two hours per week with instructors from Enhance Arts Project, which formed in 2019 and provides "arts integration" lessons to schools and community groups.
Arts integration aims to mix math, language and other core skills into art-centered lessons, said Adrienne King, executive director of Enhance.
The nonprofit brings professional artists or educators into FCPS summer programs, assisted by high school dancers, visual artists, writers and performers.
On Monday morning, students at Butterfly Ridge Elementary School sang the word "down" over and over again, starting at a high pitch and sliding their voices lower each time. They held their hands in front of them and moved them downwards along with the rhythm.
Many FAST students are learning English, said Justine Freimanis, the program's director. Combining music, repetition and movement aids in language skills without students realizing it, she said.
"The kids have no idea all of the things that they just got," King said. "But when they walk out, they might one day be like, 'Oh, down! I know what down means.'"
FCPS and Enhance have partnered for summer programming in the past, King said, but on a much smaller scale. Teachers would reach out to the nonprofit and request single-day lessons or assemblies from a "menu" of lesson plans.
Now, Enhance is rotating between the four FAST schools, spending two days per week at each one for the entire five weeks of the program's run. The two total hours per week of arts integration is much more than the students typically get during the school year, Freimanis said.
Staff members keep the art classes at a ratio of one teacher or assistant per 10 students, to make it easier to build relationships, Freimanis said.
Teachers who partner with Enhance often learn things they can take back to their own classrooms during the school year, King added.
"There are access points into the arts and through the arts to other things," King said, "regardless of what your own background is, or your language, or whatever it is that you're coming from."
