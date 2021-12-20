FCPS School Central Office Building
Buy Now

The Frederick County Public Schools central office is at the corner of East and South streets in downtown Frederick.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick County Public Schools isn’t planning any imminent adjustments to its operations despite a spike in coronavirus infections across the system and rising hospitalization rates countywide.

Schools are set to close Thursday for winter break and resume, in person, on Jan. 3. The district issued a news release Monday afternoon saying it wouldn’t be changing those plans or any plans regarding extracurricular activities.

“Students have benefited from in-person instruction this year, and we must continue to do all we can to protect that option, to keep our community healthy and to keep our schools open,” FCPS officials wrote in the release.

FCPS reported 365 coronavirus cases last week, by far the highest weekly total since the school year began. The week before that, the district reported 206 cases.  

Tuscarora High School reported the most cases last week at 46. 

Cases and hospitalizations in Maryland are climbing. The state reported a seven-day rolling positivity rate of over 10 percent Monday, the highest figure since April 2020, when testing wasn’t widely available.

Student athletics practices and competitions — where participants aren’t required to be masked — will be allowed to continue throughout schools’ winter break, FCPS said in its release.

In October, the Frederick County Board of Education voted to institute a test-or-vaccination mandate for extracurricular activities, but it rescinded that decision on Dec. 8, the day before widespread testing was set to begin for unvaccinated student-athletes.

Several nearby school districts have announced changes to their plans in recent days as the omicron variant drives case surges nationwide. Most notably, Prince George’s County Public Schools announced it would transition back to virtual learning until mid-January.

During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan sharply criticized PGCPS’ decision.

“It’s a big deal and a terrible mistake and something that we’re very opposed to,” he told Fox anchor Bret Baier.

Howard County Public Schools is pausing indoor athletics practices, performances and more until after the new year. In Montgomery County, school officials committed to continuing with in-person learning, but laid out the specific metrics that would cause them to consider temporary closures.

Beginning in January, Montgomery County Public Schools wrote in a news release, officials will consider 14-day closures for schools where 5 percent or more students or staff test positive within a two-week window. Students would engage in virtual learning during the closure.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

(3) comments

catfish2

Funny how you get Alban out and FCPS starts thinking logically all of a sudden.

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

This is lethal logic

Report Add Reply
marinick1
marinick1

[beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam][beam]Continue living in fear, Plumbum. [beam]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!