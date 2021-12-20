Frederick County Public Schools isn’t planning any imminent adjustments to its operations despite a spike in coronavirus infections across the system and rising hospitalization rates countywide.
Schools are set to close Thursday for winter break and resume, in person, on Jan. 3. The district issued a news release Monday afternoon saying it wouldn’t be changing those plans or any plans regarding extracurricular activities.
“Students have benefited from in-person instruction this year, and we must continue to do all we can to protect that option, to keep our community healthy and to keep our schools open,” FCPS officials wrote in the release.
FCPS reported 365 coronavirus cases last week, by far the highest weekly total since the school year began. The week before that, the district reported 206 cases.
Tuscarora High School reported the most cases last week at 46.
Cases and hospitalizations in Maryland are climbing. The state reported a seven-day rolling positivity rate of over 10 percent Monday, the highest figure since April 2020, when testing wasn’t widely available.
Student athletics practices and competitions — where participants aren’t required to be masked — will be allowed to continue throughout schools’ winter break, FCPS said in its release.
In October, the Frederick County Board of Education voted to institute a test-or-vaccination mandate for extracurricular activities, but it rescinded that decision on Dec. 8, the day before widespread testing was set to begin for unvaccinated student-athletes.
Several nearby school districts have announced changes to their plans in recent days as the omicron variant drives case surges nationwide. Most notably, Prince George’s County Public Schools announced it would transition back to virtual learning until mid-January.
During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan sharply criticized PGCPS’ decision.
“It’s a big deal and a terrible mistake and something that we’re very opposed to,” he told Fox anchor Bret Baier.
Howard County Public Schools is pausing indoor athletics practices, performances and more until after the new year. In Montgomery County, school officials committed to continuing with in-person learning, but laid out the specific metrics that would cause them to consider temporary closures.
Beginning in January, Montgomery County Public Schools wrote in a news release, officials will consider 14-day closures for schools where 5 percent or more students or staff test positive within a two-week window. Students would engage in virtual learning during the closure.
