Frederick County Public Schools has begun offering outdoor Wi-Fi service at 27 school parking lots for students or staff who need it.
Users must have valid FCPS credentials to access and connect to the networks and will be asked to login the same way as if they were inside the school building.
FCPS is asking users to remain in their vehicles and maintain a distance of six feet from others while accessing the wifi.
The following schools will offer the service: Brunswick Middle School, Catoctin High School, Deer Crossing Elementary School, Emmitsburg Elementary School, Frederick High School, Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, Green Valley Elementary School, Hillcrest Elementary School, Lewistown Elementary School, Liberty Elementary School, Middletown High School, Middletown Middle School, Myersville Elementary School, New Market Middle School, New Midway Elementary School, Sabillasville Elementary School, Spring Ridge Elementary School, Tuscarora High School, Twin Ridge Elementary School, Valley Elementary School, Walkersville Elementary School, Waverley Elementary School, Whittier Elementary School, Windsor Knolls Middle School, Wolfsville Elementary School, Woodsboro Elementary School, Yellow Springs Elementary.
