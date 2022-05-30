Frederick County Public Schools has partnered with local nonprofit I Believe in Me to help bring mentorship and additional resources to students.
FCPS announced the partnership in a news release Friday.
“I Believe in Me operates an after-school program offering math and reading support, a mentor program, financial education, hygiene and nutritional guidance, community outreach via volunteerism and self-esteem and character development,” the release stated.
Aje Hill, founder and executive director of I Believe in Me, said the partnership will allow the nonprofit to use FCPS buildings to offer programs to students. This summer, I Believe in Me is set to offer a day program at Monocacy Elementary School following Elevate Academy learning sessions, Hill said.
On the horizon are financial literacy courses for youth, community service opportunities, college campus visits, field trip support, sporting events and more, he said.
Overall, Hill said in an interview, I Believe in Me’s goal in the partnership is to “meet any kid directly where they are.” Forging such a partnership, Hill said, is humbling and special.
Prior to the formal partnership, I Believe in Me already provided mentorship to FCPS students, according to Tiana Hale, FCPS’ community engagement coordinator. She said the partnership builds upon and expands that relationship.
Needs assessments at schools will help the nonprofit determine what types of programs can best serve students, according to Hill and Hale.
Jeneen Stewart, the supervisor of student support for FCPS, said in an interview that the student services department looks for local nonprofits and organizations in the community with services can benefit students.
She credited I Believe in Me for having mentors with a range of experiences who are skilled at connecting with any child, especially at-risk youth.
Stewart said food insecurity or adverse childhood experiences can be an obstacle to a student’s success.
“You have to eliminate barriers,” she said.
