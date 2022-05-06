Frederick County Public Schools is projected to have a Chromebook computer for every elementary schooler by this fall, thanks to one-time funding from the county.
County Executive Jan Gardner allocated $1.6 million in her recently proposed budget to help the Frederick County Board of Education reach the “one-to-one” benchmark at the elementary level.
The district already has a Chromebook for every middle and high school student. Elementary school teachers have been vocal about wanting the same.
“With everything that went on for the last two years, a lot of the curriculum materials and a lot of the resources are designed for digital applications,” said Frederick County Teachers Association president Missy Dirks. “And students have become much more adept in the digital sphere.”
In many elementary schools around the county, Dirks said, there’s one Chromebook for every three or four students.
“You can’t even partner up,” Dirks said. “So, sometimes they just have to forgo using the equipment at all.”
Plus, Dirks said, entire schools often have to share one or two carts full of Chromebooks and chargers, which only one classroom can use at a time. The technology is useful for certain skills or lesson plans, but not all, Dirks said, and teachers can’t adjust their instructional schedule around a lengthy waiting list for the computer cart.
“Sometimes, it no longer works in the sequence of curriculum you’re trying to cover,” Dirks said. “You can’t wait two weeks to do this activity.”
FCPS Budget Officer Heather Clabaugh told the board at a recent work session that there should be enough Chromebooks for every student by early in the 2022-23 school year, but not the first day of instruction.
The county is preparing a budget amendment to release the $1.6 million in funds before the next fiscal year takes effect July 1, Clabaugh said. Then, the school board will draft its own budget amendment, allowing it to purchase the computers before July 1.
The FCPS staff was pleasantly surprised to hear an expected shipping time of three to four weeks, Clabaugh said. It had been prepared for “significant delays,” and had said at previous meetings it might take months to receive the Chromebooks after placing the order.
“This is the time of year that our vendors tend to stock up, knowing that in the summer time, a lot of schools will be purchasing,” Clabaugh said.
To save money, the district previously planned to phase in the transition to one-to-one over the next two years.
FCPS is budgeting for two additional IT specialists next year, anticipating a greater need with more young students using the technology.
“We could use more IT and user support specialists right now, without adding the extra Chromebooks,” Dirks said. “They will need more staff to support the digital environment.”
