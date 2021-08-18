Frederick County Public Schools is preparing to launch a redistricting study aimed at balancing enrollments between Waverley, Whittier, Hillcrest and Butterfly Ridge elementary schools.
During its Wednesday meeting, the Frederick County Board of Education heard the scope of work for the study, which is planned to launch next month. New attendance boundaries are expected to be finalized by March and take effect in August 2022.
Waverley Elementary School — which was operating at 137 percent of its state-rated capacity in September 2020 and had 16 portable classrooms — is being replaced on its current site. The new building will open next fall.
Because of residential growth on the west side of Frederick city and the lack of options for a new school site in the area, the new Waverley Elementary will be built to accommodate more than 1,000 students, said FCPS Supervisor of Facilities Planning Elizabeth Pasierb.
The Board of Education’s recommended maximum capacity for elementary schools is 700 students.
Without any redistricting to move kids from Hillcrest, Whittier and Butterfly Ridge into the new Waverley building, Waverley would be considerably under capacity, Pasierb said.
Meanwhile, Hillcrest was at 125 percent capacity in September 2020, and Whittier was at 105 percent.
Butterfly Ridge, which opened in 2018, was at 85 percent capacity last fall. It is expected to be at about 95 percent this fall.
“We have many schools that are older and need to be renovated at the same time that we are one of the fastest-growing counties in the state,” FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban said Wednesday. “Growth in our county has to be managed.”
The redistricting study will be led by FCPS facilities planning staff. They’ll gather data in September and October of this year, Pasierb said, before delivering a report to Alban. The community will be invited to comment on the recommended updates to attendance boundaries before the Board of Education votes on them.
