For four years, Kristen Foreman has worked with Frederick County Public Schools students who need extra emotional support. But in the wake of the pandemic, she said things are different.
“The students now, I would say they’re much more emotional, much more behaviorally aggressive,” Foreman said. “I feel like it’s deeper-seated.”
As a teacher in the Developing Educational Life Tools for Achievement Program at Ballenger Creek Elementary School — a 10-12 week intervention for children with behavioral and social challenges — Foreman instructs kindergarteners, first graders and second graders.
FCPS launched the DELTA program at Ballenger Creek in 2018, and it’s since expanded to two other schools. Now, Foreman and her colleagues are asking for nearly $500,000, which would allow DELTA to serve eight more schools across the county.
DELTA has enrolled about 60 students since 2018. The program came from a desire to avoid over-identifying children for special education just because they struggle to curb emotional outbursts, said Kristen Canning, elementary director of school administration and instructional leadership for FCPS.
DELTA only enrolls general education students: those who don’t have an Individualized Education Plan.
“We thought that if we could provide an early intervention that was very explicit,” Canning said, “then we could essentially help students to learn those skills that they can then apply in the general education setting.”
In addition to Ballenger Creek Elementary, Whittier Elementary School and Thurmont Primary School have active DELTA programs. Students are recommended for the program by their teacher, and in most cases, they spend 10-12 weeks there before returning to where they were originally.
The program is set up in a “feeder” model, Canning said, with each DELTA school acting as a satellite and accepting students from three nearby schools. If granted the expansion funding, staff hope to add another DELTA classroom near the city of Frederick and establish one for the Walkersville area.
DELTA runs mixed-grade classrooms that hold fewer than 10 students each. Unlike in a typical school day, students spend an equal amount of time on social-emotional learning and on academics, Canning said. Each classroom is staffed with a behavioral specialist and instructional assistants in addition to a certified teacher.
Since the program began, only six of the students referred to DELTA have gone on to require special education services. Twenty-three have successfully completed the program and transferred back to their home school or classroom.
“In order to access education, you have to be regulated and in a place where your body can accept the learning that’s being offered to you,” said Michele Baisey, principal at Thurmont Primary. “If we don’t address these first and foremost issues, a student’s not going to be able to access the learning environment.”
While the principles behind the program haven’t changed, Foreman said, the behaviors she sees on a daily basis have. Many students became accustomed to having a parent by their side all day through months of virtual learning. Now, Foreman said, they cry or yell when they don’t have an adult’s full attention.
“It’s challenging because of the intensity of the behaviors and the intensity of the emotions,” she said.
Plus, Baisey added, most mental health providers in the county are maxed out on new clients. All of the providers partnered with FCPS are starting waitlists, she said.
The $494,000 that DELTA is requesting in FCPS’ fiscal 2023 budget would allow nine more employees to join the program. Eight of those would be classroom staff, and the ninth would be a central office supervisor to keep the program organized as it grows.
“Expanding the program is about reaching more students and being able to provide them the resources and the support that we can,” Foreman said.
