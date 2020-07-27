Organizers of End Racism FCPS were invited to speak to members of the Federick County Public Schools Racial Equity Committee recently during which they gave a blatant overview of why the organization was formed, citing a lack of leadership and condemnation against racist behavior by the school system.
Connor Laughland, a member of End Racism FCPS, told committee members that the local organization had arisen from current and former students who felt there was a lack of administrative channels through which they could share difficult experiences they had endured while attending FCPS schools.
“End Racism FCPS” is working to address equality and diversity issues present within the school system. The organization recently held a virtual town hall during which current and former FCPS students shared stories of racist behavior they had experienced.
When speaking to the committee, Laughland said the group plans to host more town halls and discussions that provide students spaces to speak about their experiences and have their concerns validated.
Many members of End Racism FCPS feel their approach to addressing racial issues within the school system has seen more success than work FCPS itself has been trying to do, he added.
“The unique grassroots approach to which we are addressing this problem has resulted in a far more rapid response than we feel a lot of institutional bodies within FCPS have accomplished in a much longer span of time,” Laughland said.
This was the third meeting of the Racial Equity Committee, since its formal organization last year.
After both Laughland and Sirad Hassan, another organizer of End Racism FCPS, spoke members of the committee discussed the issues brought up and how the committee could work to address the concerns, such as bringing more current student voices into meetings and discussions.
“I think it’s unfair to only have a very small number of students [be] a part of the group if there are any at all. I think that having those that could bring insight is really important,” Hassan said.
Ivania Amador, a member of the Racial Equity Committee, said a lot of the current discussions around race seem to only focus on Black and white issues.
Amador said she wants to make sure that the committee addresses racial equity for all ethnicities. She also mentioned the county’s 287g program which recently went through an audit by the Frederick County Council.
The program provides training for sheriff’s deputies by ICE, and allows deputies to ask about the immigration status of anyone booked into the county’s adult detention center, and begin deportation proceedings, if necessary.
Amador said it was difficult for her as a parent to watch the meeting on the audit take place recently.
“It was a very, for me, traumatic experience to listen through five hours of a very divided community within right here where I’m living and raising my children,” Amador said. “It’s very scary for me to think that I am sending my kids to school where I don’t know if they’re actually being accepted.”
Other members of the committee seemed to agree and also said there should be a focus on supporting the mental health of students of color given the current state of the country.
“Things are heightened in our country, things are heightened in our world,” said Board of Education member Jay Mason, who sits on the committee. “I just want to make sure that...we are able as a committee and a school system to say we support you and we’re going to help you through this and that our community is welcoming.”
Darryl Boffman, executive director of Public Affairs for FCPS and a member of the Racial Equity Committee, said the two organizations should not work in separate vacuums.
“If we put our heads together I think we can be more successful in addressing the issues not just with what we’re seeing but using the proper channels to try to get change,” Boffman said. “Because we are inside the system there may be some things that we can help you to understand to make it a more successful fight for change.”
Committee Chair Marvin Mills read one public comment submitted disapproving both the work of the committee and the fact that the meeting was being helped virtually.
The comments were submitted by community member, Cindy Rose.
“I’m tired of hearing everyone has an implicit bias and then inferring it’s harmful, dangerous or aimed at a specific segment of society,” Rose wrote. “Teach our children to read, not hate. Focus on math and science, not skin color.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.