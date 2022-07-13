The Racial Equity Committee of the Frederick County Board of Education, in its annual report to officials Wednesday, highlighted a new student-led group aimed at connecting students of color from around the county.
The Students of Color Alliance (SOCA) is preparing events for the 2022-23 school year, members told the school board. Students said they hoped to host three: one in the beginning of the year, one in the middle and one toward the end.
The program’s mission will be to “educate and empower students of color,” co-chair and rising Linganore High School junior Ava Taylor told the board.
“They need a place to go,” Taylor said. “It’s in the name — alliance. We want unity. We want to be together and have every student of color in this county feel supported.”
Members of the Racial Equity Committee have been discussing the idea for some time. Though many individual schools have cultural clubs, there hasn’t been a way for minority students across the county to meet, communicate and share their experiences in Frederick County Public Schools, they said.
Promise Green, a rising senior at Linganore and the group’s treasurer, said she hoped SOCA would help students of color who experience racism at school and don’t feel like their complaints are taken seriously.
“We want a place where students can go to somebody and talk to them and their message will be understood,” Green said.
In March, police charged three Middletown Middle School students with hate crimes after threatening, anti-Black images of them circulated on social media.
The images, depicting multiple youths holding what appear to be firearms, bore messages that indicated the children would shoot Black people and included racial slurs.
The incident prompted Black students from across Frederick County Public Schools to speak out about times they’d heard racial slurs at school or felt discriminated against by classmates or teachers.
“Where this began — it’s from a place of pain,” board member Jason Johnson told the students. “But from pain, we get good things. And this is a great thing.”
Board members praised the students for volunteering to lead the group. They tossed out suggestions for SOCA events that included museum visits, cultural showcases, movie nights and field days.
So far, students from Linganore, Walkersville, Oakdale and Tuscarora high schools are represented in SOCA, Taylor said.
The students said they planned to use social media to spread the word about their group and hoped to have every high school represented soon.
“You all have taken on work that we should have been doing,” board member Liz Barrett said.
FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson, who attended her first board meeting in Frederick on Wednesday, said she was excited to see what SOCA would do. Several students told Dyson they were proud to see a Black woman leading the district.
“Never let anybody tell you that you cannot do something,” Dyson told the students. “You can walk and be afraid, but don’t let it paralyze you. Face that fear and keep moving.”
