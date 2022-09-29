Frederick County Public Schools officials spoke out on Thursday after two videos circulating online showed a male using racist language about Black people.

The videos show a young male — whom law enforcement and school officials have identified as a Gov. Thomas Johnson High School student — using the N-word multiple times. At one point, the student yells “I f---ing hate [N-word]s.”

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.