Frederick County Public Schools officials spoke out on Thursday after two videos circulating online showed a male using racist language about Black people.
The videos show a young male — whom law enforcement and school officials have identified as a Gov. Thomas Johnson High School student — using the N-word multiple times. At one point, the student yells “I f---ing hate [N-word]s.”
The student appears to be white.
In an email sent to the school community, TJ Principal Tracey Kibler wrote that administrators had identified the student.
“We recognize the harm done by the hateful speech directed toward Black students,” Kibler wrote. “GTJHS administration is actively working through the discipline process to ensure that this situation is addressed and all students are aware of the seriousness of hate speech.”
Kibler also wrote that the student would be subject to “any related criminal charges for using hate speech.”
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Todd Wivell said in an interview Thursday that the videos did not show evidence of a crime.
“As of right now, there’s not a crime that has been committed,” Wivell said. “So there’s nothing that we can comment on.”
In March, three Middletown Middle School students were charged with hate crimes after threatening, anti-Black images of them spread on social media.
Those images showed the students holding what appeared to be firearms. They included captions that used racial slurs and indicated the students planned to shoot Black people.
The presence of firearms and an implied threat made the Middletown Middle School images different than Thursday’s videos, Wivell said.
In a joint statement Thursday, FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson and Frederick County Board of Education President Brad Young wrote that the videos were “extremely disturbing.”
“Racism and hate have no place in our community, nor in our schools,” the statement read. “FCPS maintains an unwavering commitment to ensuring every member of our community knows they are valued, accepted, and welcomed.”
A Facebook message sent to a woman believed to be the student’s mother on Thursday was not returned.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek