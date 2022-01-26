The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday reviewed the draft maps for a redistricting project that will shift enrollment boundaries for elementary, middle and high schools in the city of Frederick.
Waverley Elementary — which was operating at 145 percent of its state-rated capacity in September 2021 — is being replaced on its current site. The new building is set to open in the fall.
Because of residential growth on the west side of Frederick city and the lack of options for a new school site in the area, the new Waverley Elementary will be built to accommodate more than 1,000 students, even though the school board’s recommended maximum size for an elementary school is 700 students.
Without any redistricting to move kids from Hillcrest, Whittier and Butterfly Ridge into the new Waverley building, Waverley would be considerably under capacity.
Frederick County Public Schools Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe introduced his recommended boundaries to the school board Wednesday evening. The most significant changes will be at the elementary level, though the redistricting will also have a minor impact on boundaries for Crestwood, Monocacy and West Frederick middle schools, and Frederick and Gov. Thomas Johnson high schools.
The draft redistricting maps would mean 480 elementary students will move to a different school next year — or about 20 percent of the combined student population of Hillcrest, Whittier, Butterfly Ridge and Waverley. Most of the shift comes from the roughly 350 students who will be moved into the new Waverley building.
Under Markoe’s plan, a swath of residential land to the north and west of Andover Lane, and another to the south and east of the current Waverley building, would be added to Waverley’s attendance boundaries from Butterfly Ridge’s.
A chunk of land at the southern edge of Whittier’s attendance boundary would also be moved into Waverley’s, and a portion toward the western edge of Hillcrest’s boundaries would be transferred into Butterfly Ridge.
The district’s planners tried to use Route 40 as a natural boundary for the new maps, said FCPS Facilities Planning Supervisor Beth Paiserb, and attempted to keep neighborhoods grouped together logically.
Staff also have to account for future growth in the city by attempting to predict the number of new students that will result from developments that are approved or under construction.
Hillcrest and Whittier were both over capacity at the start of this school year — 136 percent and 114 percent, respectively — while Butterfly Ridge, which opened in 2018, was 91 percent full.
Even with the redistricting, though, Hillcrest Elementary is projected to be at 114 percent capacity next year. By school year 2026-27, it’s expected to be at 134 percent. There are no plans to renovate or add to Hillcrest in the next 10 years.
School Board President Brad Young asked staff to prepare a comprehensive Spanish translation of all redistricting materials, given a large portion of the affected families speak Spanish.
He also inquired whether the district could do anything else to address Hillcrest’s overcrowding. Just a few years ago, he said, Hillcrest’s parent community was among the strongest advocates for a new school in the area — Butterfly Ridge. Now, Young said, it doesn’t seem like they’re reaping the benefits of that project.
“I just want to see some way of trying to give them some more relief, because they were the impetus in that group of trying to get this situation controlled,” he said. “We’ve built a brand new elementary school, and we’ve doubled the capacity of another, and they’re all still going to be overenrolled.”
