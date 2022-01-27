The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday voted to formally support a state law that would require cameras in special education classrooms, while the district’s interim superintendent said he would look into installing them whether it became mandatory or not.
House Bill 226 — which is moving through Annapolis for the third year in a row — would only apply to self-contained special education classrooms. Those spaces are designated specifically for students with special needs and staffed with certified special educators.
At its Wednesday meeting, all seven school board members voted to submit a formal letter supporting the legislation. Member Liz Barrett wrote the letter, and said she was heartened that it received unanimous support from her colleagues.
“The draft legislation includes provisions that safeguard students who may be unable to communicate about their experiences in school, including injury, abuse, or neglect,” the letter reads. “Moreover, HB226 safeguards the rights of staff members and allows for speedy resolution of allegations of neglect or abuse.”
Later in the meeting, Frederick County Public Schools interim superintendent Mike Markoe told board members he planned to pursue the camera installation regardless of the legislation's outcome.
He was exploring options to pilot the program, particularly in classrooms with nonverbal students, who cannot speak up if they’re experiencing abuse at school.
“I don’t think we need to have the legislation to do something that’s right for our students," Markoe said. “I do need to have close conversations with the associations to see where they are in this area, but I do think we need to take the first step, and certainly we’ll be looking into that.”
In December 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice announced an investigation into and subsequent settlement with FCPS over its illegal use of restraint and seclusion against students with disabilities. Several parents of children who were either nonverbal or had communication challenges told The Frederick News-Post that their students were traumatized by repeated seclusion and restraint.
Advocates for House Bill 226 say the cameras would protect those students.
Barrett said the bill was “extremely well-crafted,” adding she appreciated the provisions limiting how long the footage can be stored. Tapes would be kept in the district’s central office for three to six months.
The footage could be erased after three months if the school didn’t receive a request to review a certain tape, and the district would be required to erase it after six months unless it pertained to an ongoing investigation.
Plus, Barrett said, the cameras could eliminate unnecessary stress or administrative leave for teachers who are falsely accused of misconduct.
“There are already cameras in many parts of students’ instructional days,” Barrett added. “Not necessarily posted in classrooms, but on school buses, there are surveillance cameras, in hallways and other places. So I think that this isn't a novel thing.”
Board member Karen Yoho said she was comforted by the fact that, in a statement to the News-Post, the Maryland State Education Association remained neutral on the legislation.
“That spoke volumes to me that they as teachers were not feeling threatened in any way by this,” said Yoho, a former teacher.
The board’s letter of support took issue with the idea that local school districts would have to foot the bill for the camera installation. In a fiscal note submitted last year, FCPS estimated it would cost $270,300 to install the equipment in its roughly 125 self-contained special education classrooms.
“That is my only concern,” Yoho said. “I believe I’ve heard talk of grant funding on this.”
School board president Brad Young said he supported the bill but was glad to hear Markoe and other FCPS administrators were pursuing the idea anyway.
“I certainly do support making it mandatory through legislation,” he said, “but I think this board and the superintendent are committed to doing it whether it's law or not.”
