Frederick County Public Schools is searching for a new human resources director, district spokesperson Eric Louérs-Phillips said Thursday.
Chantress Baptist left her role as the system's HR director in August, Louérs-Phillips said. The district first announced her appointment in December, meaning she served for about nine months.
Louérs-Phillips said Baptist is no longer working for FCPS. He declined to say where she is currently working.
"She enjoyed her time here," Louérs-Phillips said in an interview Thursday. "She left on good terms.”
The district has scheduled interviews with possible replacements, Louérs-Phillips said. He added that administrators hope to fill the position by the end of October.
A job posting for the role gave the salary range as $142,453 to $216,647 per year.
Louérs-Phillips said he did not know what Baptist's salary was when she left the role.
Before coming to FCPS, Baptist had been the HR director for Carroll County Public Schools. She was promoted to that position in 2017.
Baptist's departure means the district will soon have a new HR director for the third time in roughly three and a half years.
Timothy Thornburg was hired for the position in February 2019. He is now listed on FCPS' website as the HR department's senior manager.
FCPS' job posting for the HR director said whoever holds the position "has primary responsibility for providing leadership and overall administration and evaluation to the Human Resources Department to ensure optimal service and practices in the areas of recruitment, retention, labor relations, employee benefits, employee discipline and legal compliance."
Louérs-Phillips declined to say who was leading the HR department as the district searches for Baptist's replacement.
A staffing report uploaded Thursday to BoardDocs, the Frederick County Board of Education's site for sharing documents with the community, listed Paula Lawton as the "acting director of human resources."
Lawton led the system's HR department before Thornburg. She retired in 2018 after more than 15 years in the position, according to previous News-Post reporting.
A voicemail message left Thursday at a number listed for Baptist in an online directory was not returned.
