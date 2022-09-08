Frederick County Public Schools is seeking parents of elementary, middle and high schoolers for its District Committee on Assessment.
The committee is made up of parents, teachers, school administrators and central office leaders, the district wrote in a news release. It reviews and makes recommendations about the district's approach to required assessments across all grade levels.
Over the course of four meetings, the committee reviews the district assessment system, examining the time, purpose and value of required assessments in elementary, middle and high school, the release said.
The meetings will be held virtually. The dates and times are:
- Oct. 19, 2022 — 8 to 9:30 a.m.
- Nov. 29, 2022 — 3:15 to 4:45 p.m.
- Feb. 21, 2023 — 8 to 9:30 a.m.
- March 23, 2023 — 3:15 to 4:45 p.m.
Community members interested in joining should complete this form by Sept. 30.
FCPS will contact those interested in early October.
