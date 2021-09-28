FCPS administration building
The Frederick County Public Schools Central Office at 191 S. East St. in Frederick.

 Staff photo by Trevor Baratko

Frederick County Public Schools is seeking nominations for the Veteran in Education Service Award, which honors an employee who served in the armed forces and has provided exemplary service to the school system.

Any community member, FCPS student, former student, student’s parent or FCPS employee may nominate someone, according to a news release from the school system.

Nominations will be accepted until Oct. 15.

Each nominee must be a veteran, as defined by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, or be currently serving in the armed forces as a member of the Reserves or National Guard.

The reserve components of the armed forces are the Army National Guard of the United States, Army Reserve, Navy Reserve, Marine Corps Reserve, Air National Guard of the United States, Air Force Reserve and Coast Guard Reserve.

Nominees must have demonstrated superb service to FCPS and the community, according to the release.

A committee of FCPS staff, community members and veterans will review all nominations and choose the award recipient. The recipient will receive Board of Education recognition, including an engraved plaque and gift sponsored by Woodsboro Bank. FCPS will also honor the winner in the school system’s Veterans Day celebrations and recognition ceremonies.

Last year’s recipient was Denise Green, a science/special education teacher at Walkersville High School.

More information and the application can be found online at fcps.org/awards. Only electronic applications will be accepted this year.

