Frederick County Public Schools is seeking nominations for the Veteran in Education Service Award, which honors an employee who served in the armed forces and has provided exemplary service to the school system.
Any community member, FCPS student, former student, student’s parent or FCPS employee may nominate someone, according to a news release from the school system.
Nominations will be accepted until Oct. 15.
Each nominee must be a veteran, as defined by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, or be currently serving in the armed forces as a member of the Reserves or National Guard.
The reserve components of the armed forces are the Army National Guard of the United States, Army Reserve, Navy Reserve, Marine Corps Reserve, Air National Guard of the United States, Air Force Reserve and Coast Guard Reserve.
Nominees must have demonstrated superb service to FCPS and the community, according to the release.
A committee of FCPS staff, community members and veterans will review all nominations and choose the award recipient. The recipient will receive Board of Education recognition, including an engraved plaque and gift sponsored by Woodsboro Bank. FCPS will also honor the winner in the school system’s Veterans Day celebrations and recognition ceremonies.
Last year’s recipient was Denise Green, a science/special education teacher at Walkersville High School.
More information and the application can be found online at fcps.org/awards. Only electronic applications will be accepted this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.