Frederick County Public Schools this week announced its timeline for upcoming redistricting that will affect four city elementary schools, three middle schools and two high schools.
Waverley Elementary — which was operating at 145 percent of its state-rated capacity in September 2021 — is being replaced on its current site. The new building is set to open in August.
Because of residential growth on the west side of Frederick city and the lack of options for a new school site in the area, the new Waverley Elementary will be built to accommodate more than 1,000 students even though the school board’s recommended maximum size for an elementary school is 700 students.
Without any redistricting to move kids from Hillcrest, Whittier and Butterfly Ridge into the new Waverley building, Waverley would be considerably under capacity. Hillcrest and Whittier were both over capacity at the start of this school year — 136 percent and 114 percent, respectively — while Butterfly Ridge, which opened in 2018, was 91 percent full.
More details about the redistricting study are available online. Feedback can also be shared at WaverleyRedistricting@fcps.org. Below are key dates for the upcoming redistricting.
- Jan. 26: Interim superintendent Mike Markoe will present his redistricting plan to the Frederick County Board of Education.
- Feb. 1: FCPS will hold a community meeting at 6 p.m. in the Waverley cafeteria to discuss the proposal.
- Feb. 9: The school board will hold a public hearing on the matter at its meeting.
- Feb. 23: The school board will vote on the new attendance boundaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.