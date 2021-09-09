Frederick County Public Schools has entered into a formal partnership with the Phoenix Recovery Academy, the state’s only high school for students recovering from substance use disorders.
The agreement will strengthen the relationship between the academy — located on Church Street in downtown Frederick — and the public school system, according to Phoenix Recovery Academy Executive Director Heather Whitcomb. She hopes to open a line of communication with the district so
“We hope that we can be a resource to the adolescents in the public school community who are struggling and want to recover,” Whitcomb said.
With the partnership -- which was formally struck Wednesday -- Phoenix’s facilities will be made available for FCPS student and family tours, Whitcomb said. Plus, The Phoenix Foundation -- the nonprofit that runs the school -- will provide professional development opportunities for FCPS staff to learn about recovery and substance use.
In turn, FCPS expects to bring Phoenix students who have successfully recovered from substance-use disorders to speak in high school health classes.
Plus, the district can provide information about the academy to social workers, counselors and school resource officers in FCPS, who could communicate it to students who may be struggling and unaware of the resource.
“Our hope is to grow and expand,” said Jessica Jeffery, Phoenix’s community relations director.
The school already has a partnership with the downtown Frederick YMCA, which provides membership to all the students and offers classes to them a couple of times per month.
Phoenix Recovery Academy opened just before the coronavirus pandemic hit in August 2020. The academy is a private school that accepts new students year-round, Whitcomb said. Its students work toward high school graduation in addition to recovery goals.
Currently, four students are enrolled. Two are from Frederick County, Whitcomb said. One self-transports every day from Annapolis.
There are about 45 other recovery high schools across the country, Whitcomb said. Most of them have been in operation for five to eight years and average between 12 and 20 students.
“We're a close-knit, positive peer recovery environment,” she said. “The students can come here and feel safe and focus on what they need to focus on, which is being in recovery.”
Some students stay at Phoenix until they graduate, while others spend a semester or a year there before returning to their home schools.
School staff members also provide support and engagement with students’ families, which are often the most instrumental factors in a teenager’s recovery.
Recovery support and regular check-ins are built into the school day, and students are expected to attend meetings designed to keep them on track. But in addition to those and to regular instruction, the students and staff meet regularly outside of school for outings or events. A volleyball tournament is scheduled for this weekend, and a trip to Hershey Park is set for the end of the month.
“If the kids aren’t having fun as a teenager, they’re not going to stay sober,” Jeffery said. “That’s the bottom line.”
