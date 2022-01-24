Frederick County Public Schools and a Washington, D.C.-area credit union announced a partnership this month that will make an online financial literacy program available to high schoolers.
SkyPoint Federal Credit Union will pay for FCPS’ use of PersonalFinanceLab.com, a web-based platform designed to help students learn about personal finance, economics, business, social studies and math. The platform provides access to exercises, class activities, interactive calculators, and a portfolio of real stocks from global markets.
“We are thrilled to partner with FCPS on this important program,” Audra Pettus, director of community relations for SkyPoint, said in a news release. “Instilling the basics of budgeting and fiscal discipline at a young age is key to setting people on the right path for good financial health for a lifetime. SkyPoint commends their efforts to include financial literacy in their curriculum.”
The credit union serves Montgomery and Frederick counties in Maryland, Arlington County, Alexandria and Falls Church in Virginia, and D.C.
“SkyPoint is the perfect partner for us. They are highly experienced and active in bringing financial workshops and other programs to the community,” Norm McGaughey, coordinator of Career & Technology Education for FCPS, said in the release.
