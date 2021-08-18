Just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the three Ross children stood side-by-side on the porch of their Walkersville home. Their mom peered at them through her phone camera.
“Big smiles!” Michelle Ross called. “Yay for the first day of school!”
Twelve-year-old twins Alivia and Lauren, who were starting seventh grade at Walkersville Middle School, grinned obediently. But 9-year-old George frowned dramatically for the photo.
“ Dude, come on!” one of his big sisters griped.
In a lot of ways, it felt like a typical first day of school. Lauren was most excited for gym class and learning to cook in her life skills course. Alivia was excited to have a locker.
But the masks dangling from the children’s hands were a reminder that this would not be a normal year.
Frederick County Public Schools welcomed nearly 44,000 students back on Wednesday, making it the first district in the state to resume operations after summer break. For the first time in 17 months, classrooms across the county were filled with children — and with staff eager to embrace them.
“I told them I’m probably going to tear up, like, 18 times this week,” eighth-grade English teacher Nikki McCarty said, leaning against the doorway of her Oakdale Middle School classroom. “Because I’m so happy to be here.”
McCarty wasn’t expecting much from her first class of the day, she said — she knew they’d been staring at screens for much of the last year, and she was ready for a slow start. But the kids surprised her with their engagement and eagerness to participate.
A few miles away, Suzanne Touart was hoping that would happen for her 6-year-old.
Under cloudy skies in Ijamsville, Arnie Touart traipsed after his sister, Alexandra, on his way to the bus stop. Clad in a ninja turtle T-shirt and a mask featuring the incredible hulk, he was headed to first grade.
Arnie struggled in virtual kindergarten, his mom said. She and a few parents from the neighborhood established a small learning pod headquartered in a neighbor’s garage. It helped at first, Suzanne said, but eventually, the cooped-up kids began to bicker like siblings would.
The internet connection in their makeshift classroom wasn’t great, either. Arnie got frustrated often. Sometimes, Suzanne would find him playing with Legos when he should have been tuned into class.
The pandemic is still top-of-mind for many students and parents, of course. FCPS announced a mask mandate for students and staff last month. One day before students returned to the buildings, Frederick County tallied 78 new coronavirus cases — the highest daily count since early February.
Cassandra Bazzano checks the case numbers every morning. A nurse by training, she’s been “extremely cautious” with her 9- and 6-year-old daughters for the duration of the pandemic. Gianna, a fourth-grader, and Briella, a first-grader, are in all-virtual instruction to start off the year.
Both girls had trouble logging on to class in the morning but were able to sign in by lunchtime. Gianna said she liked being able to wear slippers to class and get up for a drink of water whenever she wanted. Briella declared proudly that she’d worked on math equations with four-digit numbers.
FCPS’ new Blended Virtual Program, where the Bazzano girls are housed, is its own entity. It’s home to about 2 percent of the district’s roughly 44,000 students, born out of a desire to avoid forcing teachers to juggle in-person and virtual students.
Gianna wants to stay in the program until she can get vaccinated. Briella had hoped to attend first grade at Carroll Manor Elementary in person — a choice her mom was going to honor until the delta variant of the coronavirus began to wreak havoc.
“It’s a lot of unknowns,” Cassandra Bazzano said. “I don’t think there’s a right answer.”
That anxiety hadn’t vanished for many families who chose to send their kids into school, either.
Ross, for one, is a social worker who helps provide palliative care at Frederick Health Hospital. There, she’s witnessed the pandemic’s scourge firsthand. The fact that her daughters are vaccinated provides her some level of comfort, but George is still too young to be eligible.
Plus, she’s recently helped treat people at the hospital who had gotten very sick from the virus despite being fully vaccinated.
But Alivia and Lauren had struggled with online learning. Michelle and her husband, Chris, watched their grades drop in a way they never had before. That trend quickly reversed when they returned for a brief bout of in-person school at the end of last year.
Recently, Michelle has been talking with other parents she works with about “decision fatigue” — the feeling that there were always a million choices to make for their children. Lately, the stakes have been higher than ever for each of them.
When the twins’ bus arrived, Michelle and George stood on the sidewalk, searching for Alivia and Lauren in the windows.
“Oh, they are close on the bus,” Michelle remarked. Except for the masks every child wore, it looked as crowded as it did the pre-pandemic days.
“That is nerve-wracking,” she said.
Touart, on the other hand, beamed when Arnie and Alexandra got onto their bus, unfazed by the crowd of kids. She had been frustrated by FCPS’ mask mandate, arguing parents should be able to make the choice for their children.
After the bus carrying Alexandra and Arnie chugged away Wednesday, Touart reflected on the year her family had. That morning, she’d gotten the kids ready in a camper parked in the backyard because her home is being renovated.
It was a relief to see Arnie, in particular, off to school, she said, after he had to miss out on most of his kindergarten year.
“That heartbreak knowing he wasn’t getting on the bus, that disappointment, was the hardest part,” she said. “This kid has watched [his sister] get on the bus every year, waiting for his turn.”
And the year that followed that disappointment was isolating in many ways, Touart said. Arnie turned 6 in April, after 13 months out of school. When it came time to plan his birthday party, he had a hard time coming up with friends to invite.
Hopefully, Touart said, after a year in a classroom with other first-graders, things will be different.
“I’m not a fan of the masks,” she said. “But if that’s what it takes for them to be together, then so be it.”
Staff writer Angela Roberts contributed to this story.
