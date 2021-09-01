Frederick County Public Schools' superintendent apologized Wednesday after facing criticism for not dismissing students early amid flash floods and dangerous road conditions.
Unlike Montgomery and Howard counties, both of which dismissed their students early Wednesday due to the inclement weather, FCPS remained in school for the full day. Carroll County’s public school students have not yet returned to classrooms for the new school year.
While FCPS elementary school students were on their way home, first responders answered calls for students whose buses had become stranded in high waters. Everyone was evacuated safely, FCPS said.
Frederick County was drenched by rain Wednesday as Tropical Depression Ida moved through the region, leading to more than 80 road closures.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office ordered all remaining buses to turn around and transport their students back to school, where their parents could pick them up. Some students weren’t picked up until several hours after their original dismissal.
“Our decision to remain open for a full day led to last-minute changes for families, along with stress and anxiety for many,” FCPS superintendent Terry Alban wrote in a statement. “For that, I am deeply sorry. My first priority is to keep students and staff safe. I am grateful that everyone was able to get safely to their homes.”
Earlier Wednesday evening, Frederick County Board of Education Member Liz Barrett had called for Alban to “resign immediately.”
“I do not have faith in your ability to lead the school system and to keep our people safe, which is just the most basic requirement,” Barrett wrote in an email to Alban and her colleagues, which was forwarded to the News-Post.
In a text message, Barrett said Alban’s decision-making had put students in danger.
“We literally have students needing to be rescued from rushing water,” Barrett wrote. “This isn't a one-off issue. We have to prioritize competence and care over defensiveness.”
Nicole Renn, a teacher at Oakdale Elementary School, was at work two hours past dismissal time. She said she was proud of her colleagues’ work in keeping students safe and dry while they corralled the long line of parents waiting to retrieve their children.
Families were appreciative of the teachers’ work, she added.
Still, Renn said, it would likely have been safer to shut schools down early.
“I want to thank the many staff members who stayed at school working diligently to ensure our students were cared for while waiting for their families,” Alban’s statement said. “I also want to thank our bus drivers and bus assistants who demonstrated what incredible professionals they are. Finally, I am grateful to our law enforcement and first responders who supported us during the flash flooding this afternoon.”
FCPS is opening two hours late Thursday and will re-evaluate conditions at 7 a.m. to determine whether a further delay or closure is necessary.
(7) comments
Severe weather alerts started coming in very early this morning and continued throughout the day. Schools should have been dismissed early and not put students lives in danger. Frederick county has a history of roads flooding in many locations which is Another reason the students should have been dismissed early.
Isn’t child endangerment a crime. Alban needs to be held accountable.
It's not a job I would want.
This wasn't a no-win situation. The storm was forecasted with higher certainty than many snow storms that have closed or delayed schools in the past. The FCSO put out a warning a day ago about likely flooding and urged driver caution. Forecasts this morning put the highest rainfall totals in the late afternoon to rush-hour.
It took the FCSO requesting "that all buses carrying students return to school buildings" and then our schools' staff and teachers were left with the chaos.
Then there's the fact that no communication was received by the community until 4:22 when most FCPS students would have normally been home already AND some schools didn't even find out until 4PM that buses were returning....
Thank goodness for our amazing school staff and teachers for stepping up - AGAIN.
I think this was a “damned if you, damned if you don’t” situation. I do think they should always err on the side of the caution, but then they raise the ire of many parents who complain that they close early or cancel school too quickly in bad weather. It’s a no-win situation.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.