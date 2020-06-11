After Gov. Larry Hogan and State superintendent Karen Salmon announced Wednesday that high school graduations could take place outdoors, it's unclear if Frederick County Public Schools will change their graduation plans.
The school system, which did their virtual ceremonies this week, is not prepared to make any changes right now, Superintendent Terry Alban said Thursday.
"We did not know the Governor was going to reverse the directives we had received through his Executive Orders regarding outdoor graduation ceremonies," Alban said in an email. "FCPS and districts across the state based our decisions on the rules we had to follow."
Alban said the district is reviewing the details of the new orders, and then will discuss next steps.
"We would need to consult with our administrators, other stakeholders, and our Board before making any determination."
