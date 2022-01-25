Frederick County Public Schools interim superintendent Mike Markoe is set to conditionally approve a plan that would bring a Montessori-style high school to the county.
Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter school, which opened in 2002, was Maryland’s first public charter school. It’s looking to expand its current K-8 offerings to include a high school program, which would serve students from 9th through 12th grade.
“We think that this Montessori program is really just going to complement all of the other options that Frederick County offers,” said Tara Dunsmore, president of the nonprofit that manages MVMPCS and Carroll Creek Montessori, the county’s other public charter school.
The only holdup in the expansion project is that the school needs a new building.
At Wednesday’s school board meeting, Markoe will recommend the Frederick County Board of Education approve MVMPCS’ request — on the condition that the school secures a facility. Markoe's expected approval is included in a presentation posted online ahead of the meeting.
Navigating the real estate market hasn’t been easy so far, Dunsmore said.
Public charter schools have to pay for their own facilities without assistance from the school board. And the available inventory in the area is “very, very limited,” Dunsmore said.
“We've made offers on several properties in Frederick County,” Dunsmore said. “None of those have eventually panned out. Most of them, unfortunately, have ended up being sold to developers, who have much deeper pockets than we do.”
While the original plan had been to enroll 9th and 10th grade students in fall 2022, Dunsmore said the board of directors of Monocacy Montessori Communities, Inc. decided to push that timeline back a year due to the difficulties of the building search.
“We’re really hopeful that more things will start coming onto the market, and we’ll be able to get another jumpstart on our search,” Dunsmore said.
If it pans out, the MVMPCS high school will eventually be able to serve 240 students. The program would fill a gap in the community, Dunsmore said, which currently doesn’t have any Montessori options for students beyond 8th grade.
The Montessori model of education emphasizes self-directed activity and hands-on learning, usually with mixed-grade classrooms and a more loosely-structured schedule than traditional schools. Both Montessori schools in Frederick County have a waitlist of about 1,000 students every year, who are chosen for enrollment via a lottery system.
Many students begin Montessori education when they’re as young as 3, Dunsmore said, so it would be beneficial to allow them to complete their entire public schooling within the model.
A MVMPCS high school would have four cohorts — two “lower high school” cohorts and two “upper high school” cohorts. Unique features would include a “microeconomy” where students could develop, sell and purchase goods and invest the profits back into the school, weeklong “intersessions” where students would take daily field trips and explore a given topic, and a yearlong capstone project during 12th grade.
In school board documents, FCPS officials largely praised MVMPCS’ 200-page expansion application. They noted that the school was already established and trusted in the community, and said its project-based approach would be beneficial to students.
Despite the real estate woes, Dunsmore said she felt sure the expansion would eventually come to fruition.
“We have a lot of confidence that our high school initiative is going to be successful,” she said. “And we're really excited.”
