A sixth grade science teacher at Monocacy Middle School is a finalist for a prestigious national STEM education award.
Cindy Barlow, who has been with Frederick County Public Schools since 2017, is one of six Maryland teachers up for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
The state’s education department selected the candidates, who will go on to vie for the highest award bestowed by the U.S. government for STEM teaching. A committee convened by the National Science Foundation will choose up to two winners from each state.
“Cindy is masterful at engaging in meaningful science instruction,” Monocacy Middle Principal Reginald Gunter said in an FCPS news release. “She is a true advocate for all students here at Monocacy.”
Though Barlow started college as a pharmaceuticals major, she eventually switched to education. Since she already had so many science and math classes under her belt, she said, it made sense to pursue science teaching.
Barlow told the News-Post she loved the grade level and subject matter of her current job. She teaches her sixth graders about ecosystems, water, natural disasters and the human body.
“I just enjoy the middle school level so much — being able to focus on the different needs and the different levels of students, doing hands-on labs with them in the classroom and having rich content discussions,” she said. “Wanting to come to work every day is also a sign that I really like what I’m doing.”
Barlow said she worked to “build a strong community” in her classroom, aiming to form personal relationships with her students. That makes it easier for her to teach them effectively, she said.
“We’re proud of Ms. Barlow earning this significant honor,” FCPS interim superintendent Mike Markoe said in the release. “Her commitment to students is unwavering, and we’re grateful for the innovative ways she helps prepare students for success in high school and beyond.”
Barlow was recommended for the honor by Colleen Beall, a secondary science curriculum specialist for FCPS. Barlow and the other finalists will receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation and a Presidential certificate.
Before joining Monocacy, Barlow taught at a private school in Frederick and at schools in Montgomery County. She earned a bachelor’s of science degree in elementary education at the University of Maryland and a master’s in education, science and math instruction from Johns Hopkins University.
