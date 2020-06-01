Frederick County Public School students will receive their final assignments for the 2019-2020 school year by Friday, June 5.
In a letter to FCPS teachers, obtained by the News-Post, Superintendent Terry Alban laid out what the final weeks/days of the school year will look like.
"I want to share with you [teachers] a special schedule we have designed for the end of the 19-20 school year." Alban wrote in the letter. "FCPS leaders have found a way to ensure we provide you with the opportunity for ample training and building proficiency for the next chapter."
This special schedule comes after the state Board of Education denied a request from the county Board of Education to end school on June 5.
According to the letter, on June 5 teachers will give out final assignments for the fourth academic quarter. Students will be expected to complete these and other remaining assignments by June 9.
On June 10 students will complete a "reflection activity" that will ask them questions about their distance learning experience and provide the opportunity for feedback and suggestions for teachers.
On June 11 students and families will be able to view progress and grades assigned during the fourth quarter. According to the letter, "this will be the final opportunity to communicate with the teacher if [students] wish to receive a grade instead of pass/incomplete for fourth quarter."
From June 12 to June 17, which is the last day of school, a program entitled "Springboard for Summer and Beyond" will be launched.
Students and families can access distance learning sessions provided by the program to continue their learning and emotional well-being over the summer.
Alban said in the letter that students will be able to access resources to keep academic skills fresh, explore virtual field trip options and learn strategies to combat stress, among others.
During these final days of the school year, teachers will be able to participate in professional learning and reflection opportunities, Alban said.
However, while Continuity of Learning through distance learning will end for most students almost a week before the last school day, students with disabilities will continue their education through June 17 based on their Distance Learning Plans, according to Alban's letter.
It is unclear what this means for special education teachers.
Alban also addressed the uncertain future of the 2020-2021 school year in her letter.
"Later this week, we will share a message with staff and the community about work groups that will begin to develop our recovery and reopening plan," Alban said. "There will be many opportunities for input into these plans during the month of July."
The News-Post reached out to Alban for further comment but she was not immediately available.
