Frederick County Public Schools announced Monday that it would accept negative results from at-home coronavirus tests as a means for allowing students to return to class before the end of their five-day isolation period.
The change will mean students who are sent home by a school nurse because of COVID-like symptoms can avoid missing class time unnecessarily, said Jenifer Waters, a health services specialist with FCPS. Before, the system required families to either wait the full five days, get an alternative diagnosis from their doctor or show proof of a negative PCR test, which must be performed by a health care provider.
Students will need to test negative on two separate at-home kits between 24 and 48 hours apart in order to return to school, Waters said. They’ll also need to have been fever free for 24 hours without any fever-reducing medications.
The program relies largely on the honor system. Parents fill out and sign a form indicating when they administered each at-home test for their child and what the results were each time.
FCPS began piloting a system for distributing at-home test kits for symptomatic students in January, when the omicron variant of the virus was surging and tests were difficult to come by. For about two weeks now, staff at all FCPS schools have been giving a test kit to each student who is sent home with COVID-like symptoms.
The school system wanted to make sure the idea would be well-received by community members and that it wouldn’t overwhelm health room staff, Waters said.
“It went well, so we decided to offer it to everybody,” she said.
Monday’s announcement also means families can purchase their own at-home tests or use ones they already have, rather than relying on FCPS’ supply.
“Why limit it to only the tests that we give out?” Waters said. “If parents want to check for themselves, we want to honor that.”
