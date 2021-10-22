Starting next fall, high schoolers in Frederick County Public Schools will likely have the option to enroll in a Black and African American studies course.
The county’s Board of Education is set to vote Wednesday on whether to preliminarily approve the class, which has been in development since 2019 — though the pandemic caused significant delays.
If the board approves the course concept, its detailed curriculum standards will go up for a final vote in March.
“Our goal is to meet the needs of all of our learners and to provide opportunities for all of our students to see themselves in the curriculum,” said Colleen Bernard, the district’s secondary social studies curriculum specialist.
The class would be available to juniors and seniors, Bernard said. According to the district’s official pitch, it would “chart the accomplishments and struggles of people of African descent in America,” using historical, cultural, economic and political concepts as a guide.
FCPS turned to Hood College’s Terry Anne Scott — an expert in African American studies and the chair of the school’s history department — for help in developing the curriculum.
Scott, who has children in the system, said she’d long thought FCPS could benefit from such a class. She took on a major role in shaping the course, modeling it off the introductory Black studies class she teaches to Hood freshmen.
“I commend the district for taking these steps when so many other districts are not,” Scott said.
Scott said she expects the material will challenge the high schoolers who enroll. To help make sure that challenge is worthwhile, she said, she’s also planning to help train the instructors interested in teaching the class.
In addition to making sure the teachers have a solid grasp of the facts of African American people’s history in the U.S., Scott said, she wants to prepare them for the realities of leading the course.
“Sometimes, it is very uncomfortable for people to talk about slavery or for people to talk about reconstruction or Jim Crow,” Scott said. “So I want to make sure that they feel comfortable talking about the things that are uncomfortable and to understand that it is through that discomfort that we grow.”
The initial push for the course started with FCPS students, Bernard said. In 2019, student responses to a survey on expanding social studies electives indicated strong interest in a course on Black Americans.
Parents in the county were excited by the idea, too, Scott said.
“They’re very supportive of this,” she said. “They feel like, ‘Great, it’s about time.’”
At the start, Bernard, Scott and their colleagues had to weigh whether to create a Black history course or a Black studies course. The curricular approaches to each are quite different, Bernard said: Though social studies classes are often rooted in history, they tend to incorporate a wider range of disciplines than history alone.
Students in a Black studies class would likely spend more time studying cultural movements, art and music than students in a history class would. The hope, Bernard said, was that a studies class would be more “robust” and “expansive.”
“We wanted to have that broader appeal,” Bernard said. “But also, it’s very important for us that Black history lives in our core courses that every single student takes. Black history is American history.”
“We’re not separating out Black history and only teaching it over here in this elective,” Bernard added.
If the class receives board approval, it would be listed as a social studies elective for 11th and 12th graders next fall. It could be offered at any school where enough students signed up.
“To say that we are all invested in understanding the lives of everyone with whom we share space is really monumental,” Scott said, “and eminently important in being able to break down boundaries of difference that separate us.”
The school board is also set to vote Oct. 27 on an array of changes related to the district’s career and technology curriculum, which shifts often and is largely dictated by statewide mandates. The board is poised to recommend axing the Foundations of Technology, Independent Living and Transition Skills classes. Meanwhile, it will likely vote to approve two new classes called Engineering Design Applications and Intro to College and Career.
Can we stick with teaching the basics in K -12. Financial literacy is more important than some of these electives they are coming up with. Leave some of these elective to the colleges.
Maybe the course could explain why African blacks were the primary source for slaves for the trans Atlantic slave trade, 96% of which went to Brazil, the Caribbean islands, and other Central and South American countries. And maybe it could explain how there were antebellum free blacks who owned their own slaves; blacks keeping their fellow blacks in chains. There are quite a few things a course like this could teach.
None of those things excuse Americans from keeping African and Native Americans as slaves or oppressing them from when slavery ended until this day do they? Anyone holding other human beings as chattel are wrong. Anyone depriving American citizens of all the Rights guaranteed by the Constitution is wrong. You keep trying to excuse people from wrongdoing by pointing out others that did wrong. You can’t excuse a murderer because other people were murderers can you? Think!
