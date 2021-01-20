It appears Frederick County Public Schools students will finally be back in the classroom starting Feb. 16.
The school system announced Wednesday that it plans to move forward with the implementation of the hybrid model and bring students back for in-person learning. Teachers have been asked to return to buildings Jan. 27.
This comes after the school system delayed the start of the hybrid model on Jan. 6 after a spike in COVID-19 cases was seen across the county.
In an email, FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban said due to the metrics trending positively again — and since it has now been more than two weeks since the end of the holiday season — she felt comfortable asking teachers and students to return.
In the past two weeks, county health metrics have decreased, though not significantly. Frederick County is still reporting one of its highest hospitalization rates as well as a high number of cases.
As of Wednesday, the county was reporting 14,574 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 127 cases added within the last 24 hours. The seven-day positivity rate was 8.6 percent.
When the county's current numbers are compared against a chart for reopening schools that was published last summer by the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland State Department of Education, the chart suggests the school system should remain in a virtual environment. The model says if the positivity rate is higher than 5 percent and there are more than 15 cases per 100,000, school systems should have limited or no in-person programming.
Still, Alban said the chart was only meant to be used as a guide.
"[The chart] was not intended to be a hard and fast rule about opening schools. So while we continue to use the metrics as part of our decision making, we have also been able to look at what was happening in our schools as shown on the dashboard. We are still three weeks away from the anticipated start date for students and will continue to monitor the data," she said.
Alban also confirmed that if metrics begin to increase again between now and Feb. 16, the hybrid model could once again be delayed.
The next few weeks will be used as prep time for FCPS to make sure teachers and other school-based staff are ready to transition into a new — and unusual — learning environment.
According to Alban, teachers will be working with administrators to learn new logistical procedures in buildings related to things like hallway movement and social distancing, and they will also be accessing learning modules to prepare for the hybrid model.
To give staff time to prepare and to help ensure a smooth transition, students will continue to receive instruction virtually and will have two asynchronous learning days, Feb. 3 and 10. Students will not meet directly with teachers those days and will complete school work independently at home.
Families who do not yet feel comfortable sending their children into school buildings are being asked to contact their child's principal to determine what options are available.
Students who choose the hybrid model will be placed in one of two cohorts and will attend school on assigned days. Students will be assigned to a cohort by their school based on their needs, and siblings who attend the same school will be placed in the same cohort, Alban said. Schools are expected to release information to families soon regarding cohort assignments.
Students and staff who return to school buildings will be asked to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing. According to published FCPS guidance on the use of face coverings, students and staff will be required to wear face coverings at all times when in school buildings except when eating or drinking. Students will also be permitted to remove their face coverings during outside activities on school grounds if social distancing can be maintained.
Students will be required to wear face coverings while riding buses; face shields will not be considered an appropriate substitution.
Students or staff who have certain medical conditions, disabilities, developmental immaturities or other health concerns may be exempt from the face cover requirement.
FCPS officials say students who are not compliant with the requirement will be subject to certain disciplinary procedures based on their grade level. The highest disciplinary action for all students will be a return to virtual learning until the end of the semester.
(1) comment
This woman has no idea how to run the school system. Wait until the teachers and staff have been inoculated. She is the worst thing that ever happened to the school county. Get rid of her before it's too late !
