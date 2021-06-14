Beginning June 30 and recurring every Wednesday through Aug. 11, Frederick County Public Schools will offer a week’s worth of “to-go” breakfast and lunch to all county residents aged 18 or younger, according to a news release from the school system on Monday.

Meals will be available between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the following 11 locations:

  • Ballenger Creek Elementary
  • Brunswick Elementary
  • Hillcrest Elementary
  • Lincoln Elementary
  • Middletown High
  • Spring Ridge Elementary
  • Sugarloaf Elementary
  • Thurmont Middle
  • Walkersville Elementary
  • Waverley Elementary
  • Whittier Elementary

Parents or guardians will be able to pick up meals without their child present.

The school system will also serve breakfast and lunch to summer school students beginning June 28, including providing students to-go breakfast and lunch for Friday through Sunday before the program concludes each week on Thursday. For details, go to fcps.org or contact FCPS Food and Nutrition Services at 301-644-5061.

