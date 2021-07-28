All Frederick County Public Schools students and staff will be required to wear masks inside school buildings this fall, the district announced Wednesday.
FCPS had planned to lift masking and distancing requirements at all levels and resume normal operations for the 2021-22 school year. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which had said earlier this month that vaccinated students and teachers could go maskless at school, reversed course Tuesday, prompting a change from the county's school system.
As the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads across the country and vaccination rates slow, the CDC said, all people should wear masks in school buildings, regardless of whether they've received the shot.
Superintendent Terry Alban's announcement brings FCPS in line with that guidance. Since children under 12 aren't yet eligible for vaccination, the district's plan for maskless schooling had been partially out of step with the CDC's recommendations even before Tuesday's shift.
In her email to the community announcing the change, Alban wrote that requiring masks will allow schools to offer in-person learning without the hurdle of virus outbreaks and frequent quarantines.
"Parents want to preserve in-person learning," Alban wrote. "The mental health and educational consequences as well as the economic burdens of having to disrupt in-person learning have led to a broad and deep consensus to keep schools open."
Exceptions to the mask mandate will be allowed for students with certain medical conditions, disabilities or “developmental immaturity,” according to an FCPS news release. Masking outdoors will be “strongly recommended,” the release said, “particularly for those who are unvaccinated.”
For Missy Dirks, president of the union that represents FCPS teachers, the announcement was a welcome one. Though some of her members have expressed frustration about the difficulties of teaching without a clear view of their students’ faces, many more have grown concerned about the idea of maskless classrooms as the delta variant spreads, she said.
“We are glad the decisions are being based on scientific data,” Dirks said.
In her email, Alban cited a host of figures: The seven-day case rate per 100,000 residents in Frederick County has risen four-fold over the past three weeks, she wrote, and fewer than half of children between the ages of 12 and 17 are fully vaccinated.
Still, parents across the county are starkly divided.
New Market resident Nicki Marino, for instance, said she planned to send her rising fifth-grade daughter to school without a mask, regardless of FCPS’ mandate.
“If they have a problem with it, I don’t have a problem pulling my child from FCPS,” she said.
For Marino, the issue comes down to “bodily autonomy,” she said.
Sara Clement, on the other hand, who has a rising senior and a rising first-grader, wrote in an email that she’d been “very worried” about the idea of lifting mask mandates. She's vaccinated, but is still masking in public to protect her 6, 3 and 1-year-old children.
"I did not have high hopes for the honor system working," Clement wrote. "Sure, some unmasked people in public were vaccinated, but you could never be sure. People choosing not to be vaccinated are also the people who are typically anti-mask and surely taking advantage of the relaxed regulations."
The CDC wasn’t the first to call for the return of masks. In recent weeks, a number of cities and towns in hot spots have brought back indoor mask rules. The list includes municipalities ranging in size from Los Angeles to Provincetown, Massachusetts.
That’s because of the highly contagious delta version of the virus, the CDC said. That variant is driving surges of COVID-19 in much of the country and now accounts for more than 80 percent of infections.
The vast majority of new infections in the U.S. continue to be among unvaccinated people. Rarely, some vaccinated people do end up getting infected as well, although the vaccine cushions the blow and generally protects them from severe illness.
Previously, vaccinated people with “breakthrough infections” had low levels of virus and were unlikely to spread the virus much, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. But new data shows that isn’t the case with the delta variant. Vaccinated people “have the potential to spread that virus to others,” she said.
Alban echoed that logic in her email to the community Wednesday. Often, she wrote, children who contract the virus remain asymptomatic, but they risk spreading it to immunosuppressed or unvaccinated adults.
The CDC’s updated guidance also calls for everyone in areas where the virus is surging to return to masking indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. That doesn’t yet apply locally, according to a map published by the CDC. It shows Frederick County — and all counties in Maryland — as currently having a “moderate” level of community transmission, rather than “substantial” or “high.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(14) comments
Over 50 Scientific Studies Conclude Masks Do Nothing to Prevent the Spread of Illness, So Why Do People Keep Claiming They Work?
by Daily Veracity, July 26, 2021
https://www.dailyveracity.com/2021/07/26/over-50-scientific-studies-conclude-masks-do-nothing-to-prevent-the-spread-of-illness-so-why-do-people-keep-claiming-they-work/
Wanting to protect children from mask over Covid is plain idiocy. Who’s opposed?
Some Americans have tried to keep the virus circulating as long as possible and it has worked. Refuse the vaccine and "own the libs" may have drawbacks.
This ^^^ [thumbup]
A few it seems? Death hasn’t been a drawback, but maybe masks will be? If only to be able to stop wearing masks, common sense when you think about it, get the vaccine and we can stop having these drawbacks! We will see?
[thumbup]. JTH!!
I’m speechless!!
This crap will never end. It's all about power. I'm glad I'm retired and no longer in the school system. I feel for the kids, who are being used as pawns.
First you’re unhappy because the kids aren’t in school. Now that they are going back to school you’re unhappy because they have to wear masks. Only an Idiot would say this isn’t the right call, masks should have been mandated indoors from the beginning.
[thumbup]. Phy!
I’m glad too, that you are no longer in the school system. A win win 🏆.
Ditto!
Me too, Aw!
How, exactly, is this about power? Please explain how this decision has anything to do with power.
