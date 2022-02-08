The Frederick County Board of Education is set to approve a contract with the search firm that will identify its next superintendent.
The contract, uploaded online ahead of the board’s Wednesday meeting, says the body will pay Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA) a base rate of $35,000 for its services, plus variable travel expenses for candidates and additional advertising fees.
If the board ends up hiring an HYA-recruited candidate, it will also pay the firm 10 percent of the candidate’s base salary, according to the contract.
Former Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Terry Alban abruptly left her post in December, shortly after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation revealed the district had been misusing seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities. Alban had been with the district for more than a decade and received a salary of more than $251,000 as of July 2020.
The late departure put the school board in a time crunch compared to districts around the state that began their search processes earlier, board President Brad Young said.
Montgomery County Public Schools, for instance, had had a list of potential superintendents since early 2021. On Tuesday, the district announced that its interim superintendent would permanently fill the role, bringing the search to an end.
The HYA contract with FCPS includes a “tentative” timeline, but Young said the board would not meet the proposed dates. First, HYA will conduct interviews with board members and four virtual focus groups — two with staff, and two with parents and community members. Those will happen in the “next couple of weeks,” Young said.
Later, HYA will present a leadership profile to the board and eventually share a slate of candidates. Candidates will then interview with board members, who will ultimately select the finalist.
The new superintendent is set to begin work on July 1.
Frederick is one of eight Maryland jurisdictions getting a new superintendent this year, joining Anne Arundel, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Montgomery, Talbot and Wicomico counties. That means a third of the state’s school systems will see a change in leadership this year — a figure much higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to reporting from The Baltimore Sun.
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story mischaracterized the timeline for FCPS’ superintendent search. School board president Brad Young said the body would try to mirror the timeline proposed in the HYA contract as closely as possible, but that it would not actually meet it.
