Frederick County Public Schools plans to update its health metrics dashboard at least twice a week starting after Labor Day, superintendent Terry Alban said.
Currently, the dashboard — which shows positive coronavirus cases among staff and students at each school — is only updated on Mondays, showing figures from the previous week. But parents, teachers and community members have been clear that they’d appreciate more current data.
Between Aug. 18 and Aug. 30, 103 students and staff tested positive for the virus, according to the dashboard.
Each week, Alban said, FCPS has to track down and confirm each case with the county health department.
“That's been part of what has slowed down our reporting process,” Alban said. “Because I don't want to be posting things up there and then having to change it — that's just gonna make people even more concerned and uncertain.”
The dashboard doesn’t show how many FCPS students are in quarantine. Alban said adding that data wasn’t in the district’s immediate plans.
As of Wednesday, Aug. 25 — one week after the school year began — 600 students were quarantined across the system after exposure to the virus, Alban said. FCPS did not respond to requests for updated figures last week.
The Maryland Department of Health maintains its own dashboard on school coronavirus cases, but it only tracks situations that rise to the state definition of an outbreak. To meet that threshold, a school just needs to record two coronavirus cases that are epidemiologically linked, but aren’t among people who share a household.
Currently, that dashboard lists 12 outbreaks at FCPS schools. But FCPS spokesman Brandon Oland said five of the outbreaks actually stem from the same two cases, which were identified on a bus that multiple schools use.
Still, those same two cases are listed separately as five individual outbreaks on the Maryland state coronavirus page.
That recording difference led to confusion last week: The state dashboard said there was an outbreak at Blue Heron Elementary — one of the schools that uses the bus in question — but the FCPS dashboard recorded zero cases there, because neither of the positive cases were students or staff at the school.
“There are a lot of nuances that I know are still hard for parents to understand as they look at that,” Alban said.
At its Wednesday work session, the Frederick County Board of Education is set to discuss its coronavirus plans with school staff. That should include questions about quarantine learning, case reporting and tracking, vaccination, testing and more.
The session begins at 3 p.m. and is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.