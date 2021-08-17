Frederick County Public Schools will welcome thousands of students back to classes on Wednesday, with most of the system’s buildings operating at full capacity for the first time in 15 months.
More than 95 percent of the county’s roughly 44,000 public school students opted to return in-person, said FCPS spokesperson Brandon Oland. About 1,000 students will take part in an all-virtual program, which will be supported by a separate set of instructors and function in many ways like its own school.
Though FCPS had hoped to operate without any coronavirus-related restrictions this year, the rapidly spreading delta variant forced its leaders to change course. All students and staff will be required to wear masks inside school buildings this fall, the district announced late last month.
That decision prompted pushback from some parents around the county, many of whom scrambled to switch their children into the virtual program or pull them from the system altogether.
The district isn’t requiring coronavirus vaccination for staff or eligible students.
“You have to be ready — when you’re opening schools in a pandemic — for challenges,” Oland said.
Here’s a rundown of what parents, students and community members should know about FCPS’ plans.
Masking policies
All staff and students will be required to wear face coverings in the school buildings when students are present, and students must wear them on school buses. If only adults are in the school building, they’ll be required to wear masks in situations where social distancing is not feasible.
Students may remove their masks while outdoors, but unvaccinated people are “strongly encouraged” to keep them on at all times, FCPS officials said.
Students who refuse to wear their mask will be disciplined per the system’s regular discipline policy, Oland said. Parents seeking an exemption for their child will be asked to fill out a form.
Quarantine procedures
Students will have to isolate following a positive test or exposure to a positive or probable case. FCPS will work with the health department to identify and respond to any outbreaks.
Students in quarantine will be expected to access their course materials asynchronously via Schoology. Those who complete their assignments will earn attendance credit for the duration of their quarantine, Oland said.
Teachers will upload class notes, Powerpoint presentations, worksheets and other materials from the school day “as soon as possible” for students in isolation, Oland added — but no later than 24 hours after the class.
“This requirement of electronic access to instructional materials is a key component of FCPS’s plan to maintain student progress and minimize potential learning loss due to these mandatory extended absences of isolation and quarantine,” Oland wrote in an email to staff.
For fall sports, which began on Aug. 11 after a year of upended training and competition, coaches, athletes and spectators are required to wear masks while indoors except when actively competing.
For outdoor sports, the district recommends — but doesn’t require — masking when social distancing can’t be maintained.
FCPS also launched a dashboard to track new coronavirus cases identified at county schools. The health metrics dashboard will be updated weekly and include student and staff cases at each school. They won’t include any positive cases among students or teachers in the virtual program.
Since the pandemic began, 407 students and 285 staff members have tested positive for the virus, according to the dashboard. The last reported case came during the week of July 5.
