Frederick County Public Schools relaxed its isolation and quarantine rules for vaccinated staff members following updated federal guidance, but the school system kept in place the existing guidelines for students.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened its recommended quarantine and isolation period from 10 days to five.
The shift — which prompted criticism from some health experts — was “motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness,” according to the CDC. Officials told news outlets across the country that the decision also took into account fears that a massive spike in infections would severely hamper societal functions and essential services.
FCPS’ updated policies — which are being implemented on an “interim basis,” according to a staff email — mean that staff who are vaccinated and have received a booster shot won’t have to quarantine if they’re identified as a close contact to a positive case.
Staff who are vaccinated but have not received a booster will need to quarantine for five days, rather than the currently mandated 10 days. They’ll need to wear a mask in all settings for five additional days — meaning they’ll have to eat alone in a room separated from their colleagues.
Unvaccinated staff will continue to quarantine for 10 days. They can return on day eight of their quarantine if they obtain a negative test result after day five.
Isolation guidelines — which apply to staff members who test positive for COVID — are also changing. Vaccinated staff may not return to school until they are at least five days from the onset of symptoms or from receiving a positive test without symptoms, have remained fever-free for 24 hours and show a consistent improvement of symptoms.
Unvaccinated staff will continue to isolate for 10 days.
The changes were approved by the Frederick County Health Department, FCPS’ staff email said. Guidance may change again when the system hears more from the Maryland Department of Health.
In a systemwide email Monday, FCPS officials wrote that student guidelines on quarantine and isolation weren’t currently changing. Each time the CDC changes course, the email said, the state health department “reviews this information to determine how to best apply the new guidance to school systems and childcare settings.”
“The CDC guidance does not provide specific direction for how protocols would work in a K-12 or childcare setting, which is our primary rationale to maintain current protocol and await updates from MDH,” the email said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.