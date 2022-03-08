Coronavirus metrics across Frederick County Public Schools continued to improve last week after the district made masks optional for the first time in almost two years.
FCPS reported 48 new cases among students and staff during the first full week the new mask policy was in effect. The week before, it reported 85 cases.
“We’re hoping that it stays the course,” said FCPS’ Larry Phillips, an assistant to interim superintendent Mike Markoe who is managing the district’s pandemic response. “When we look around the state and around the country, we see masks becoming optional … Like everyone else, we’re hoping that [the numbers] stay steady and that they continue to show the improvement that they have to date.”
Just 0.1 percent of students and staff reported a positive case during the week of Feb. 28, compared to an average rate of .2 percent in all of February and .7 percent in January. Absentee rates among food service and transportation staff also fell from their January and February averages.
Student attendance inched up fractionally to 93.1 percent during the week of Feb. 28. In January, during the height of the omicron wave, that rate was 87.9 percent.
While Phillips said the numbers were encouraging, he emphasized that they were drawn from a small sample size. The data represents just six school days of mask-optional instruction.
Though some officials and community members had worried that the new policy would cause a spike in requests to enroll in the district’s all-virtual program — which is already at capacity — only 13 students requested entry after the mask policy changed. There are now 39 students on the waitlist for the elementary virtual program and 21 for the secondary programs.
Five elementary school students and zero secondary students disenrolled from the virtual program after the mask decision.
These metrics will be presented to Frederick County Board of Education members at their Wednesday meeting, Phillips said. The only metric in his slides that doesn’t show improvement is the number of instructional absences requiring substitute teachers, which hit 346 during the week of Feb. 28, compared to an average of 329 in February.
“Right now, it’s not significant enough to cause any alarm for us,” Phillips said of that data point. “But obviously, it is something that we will continue to monitor.”
He added that the district meets multiple times per week to review the virus data.
“If we need to adjust,” Phillips said, “we’re prepared to do that.”
