Frederick County Public Schools Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe is working to finalize a community task force on special education and physical restraint in the district.
More than 150 people applied to be on the blue ribbon task force, Markoe said, a group he needs to narrow down to a maximum size of 20. He sent out a series of questions to all the applicants, and only about 30 responded, he told the News-Post on Monday.
“The next step now for these 30 is to vet them,” Markoe said.
The task force will examine FCPS’ special education programs and its use of physical restraint in the wake of a Department of Justice investigation that found the district was breaking the law in its approach to students with disabilities.
According to the DOJ’s probe, FCPS systematically misused restraint and seclusion tactics in its specialized programs for students with emotional, intellectual and physical disabilities. Seclusion has since been banned in the system.
Markoe hasn’t found the right person to chair the task force yet. He wants someone from outside FCPS with a background in special education and the capability — and availability — to facilitate public discussions between 20 different people.
“It’s a very specific skill set,” Markoe said.
Two candidates Markoe reached out to declined the role, he said. Still, he’s pushing ahead with a goal of convening the first task force meeting in April. He’d like members to produce a report and deliver it to the school board by July.
— Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
