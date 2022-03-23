Frederick County Public Schools stakeholders want the district’s next superintendent to be a transparent communicator who focuses on diversity and special education, consultants told school board members Wednesday night.
Brad Draeger, a consultant with the executive search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, presented findings from an online survey and a series of focus groups with FCPS community members that aimed to identify what the district was doing well and what it needed help in.
“You are about to embark on the most important thing that you do,” Draeger told board members at the start of his presentation. The seven members of the school board are aiming to select FCPS’ next superintendent by mid-April.
Terry Alban, who led the district for 11 years, resigned in December shortly after a Department of Justice investigation revealed the district was systematically misusing seclusion and physical restraint against students with disabilities.
Mike Markoe, who had served as Alban’s deputy, is the district’s interim superintendent.
A recurring theme from HYA’s data collection was that FCPS staffers have a “deep sense of pride” in the system’s consistently high academic performance despite receiving some of the lowest per-pupil funding of any district in the state.
Respondents also praised FCPS’ use of technology and its dual enrollment and enrichment opportunities, Draeger said.
Diversity and equity emerged as top priorities across the more than 1,500 online surveys and 140 personal interviews HYA conducted, Draeger said. When HYA helped the district hire Alban 11 years ago, he said, white children made up a solid majority of the student body.
But “very soon,” Draeger told the board, FCPS will be a majority-minority school district. This school year, non-white students make up 48 percent of FCPS’ total student body. In a 30-page report delivered to board members, HYA wrote that most survey respondents spoke positively about the increasing diversity of Frederick County.
Still, the school system needs to adapt, HYA found.
“The workforce needs a dramatic increase in diversity. Central office staff and school leadership is still predominantly white,” its report read. “The curriculum and teaching styles that worked so well in 2010 need to accommodate and realize different methodologies to address the cultural, ethnic, racial and socio-economic changes in FCPS of the last ten years.”
Draeger also spoke about constituents’ desire for updated facilities to accommodate a growing district and the need for FCPS’ special education department to build back families’ trust.
HYA determined the ideal candidate would have a “deep commitment” to equity, political and public communication skills, plenty of budget and finance experience and — preferably — a solid track record as a superintendent elsewhere.
“In many communities, I sometimes hear, ‘We want nontraditional candidates. We want somebody to break our mold,’” Draeger said. “I did not hear a lot of that here.”
Board member Liz Barrett, however, pushed back on that. Based on the results of HYA’s survey — which showed low satisfaction rates among teachers, students and parents — Barrett said it seemed like the community did want a “change-maker.”
While Draeger said it was “incredible” that FCPS has had just four different superintendents in 27 years, Barrett argued that keeping leaders around so long could be the wrong approach.
“You could make that case, although I find the most successful districts tend to have some stability,” Draeger responded. “Is 11 years a long run? Yes. Do things maybe not get a fresh set of eyes in 11 years? Yes. But I don’t see a desire for rapid change.”
In two weeks, HYA consultants will present a slate of candidates to the board. That will happen in a closed session, because the board’s search process is confidential.
Confidential searches — which aren’t permitted in all states — allow sitting superintendents to apply for jobs elsewhere without their names being made public. It will give the board a “richer pool” of applicants, Draeger said.
The public will learn the identity of the next superintendent when the board makes its decision, but won’t ever know who the other contenders were.
