Free breakfast and lunch for school-aged children began Monday at eight schools in Frederick County.
FCPS will provide free breakfast and lunch for any child under the age of 18 while public schools are closed due to concerns over COVID-19.
Children do not need to show any identification to get a meal. They don’t even have to attend FCPS or live in the county.
Robert Kelly, senior manager of food and nutrition services at FCPS, said that not only will children be able to sit in the cafeteria and eat their meals, they will also be allowed to wrap up their meals and take them to go if they wish.
Kelly said things went well on Monday and that they served approximately 50 breakfasts and 150 lunches.
After concern that children in non-central parts of the county such as Thurmont and Brunswick, would not be able to receive free meals, FCPS has set up eight satellite locations to serve cold, grab-and-go lunches starting Wednesday. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each weekday.
