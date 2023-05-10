Wincester Hall, aerial
Winchester Hall

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater submitted a $14.07 million supplemental budget on Tuesday to add to Frederick County Public Schools’ appropriation next fiscal year if adopted.

The addition comes a week after Frederick County Board of Education members wrestled with over $40 million in budget adjustments to account for a shortfall between what the board requested for next year’s budget and what Fitzwater proposed.

