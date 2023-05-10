Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater submitted a $14.07 million supplemental budget on Tuesday to add to Frederick County Public Schools’ appropriation next fiscal year if adopted.
The addition comes a week after Frederick County Board of Education members wrestled with over $40 million in budget adjustments to account for a shortfall between what the board requested for next year’s budget and what Fitzwater proposed.
Fitzwater had allocated $405 million for FCPS in next year’s county budget proposal, roughly $48 million less than what the board requested. The supplemental budget would bring that allocation to $419 million.
To fund the addition, the county would pull $9.07 million from excess income tax revenue collected during this fiscal year, and the remaining $5 million from its revenue stabilization fund, a contingency reserve account.
Fitzwater proposed an $894 million budget for fiscal year 2024 in April. The Frederick County Council has been holding hearings as it looks through the proposal’s allocations and tax changes.
It includes an income tax rate increase for single status filers making over $100,000 in taxable income and joint filers making over $200,000.
Those making less than $25,000 per year, whether as a single status filer or joint filer, would have a decreased rate. The council has until May 31, per the county charter, to approve or amend the budget. It can delete line items from all budget categories except education, the only area where the council can add funding by moving money from elsewhere in the budget. If the council does not approve a budget with at least four votes out of seven by the end of May, Fitzwater’s budget goes into effect as it was proposed.
The council is scheduled to make additional budget considerations during its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. on May 16 in Winchester Hall.
Council members discussed the supplemental budget with officials from Fitzwater’s administration at their meeting on Tuesday.
There, Councilman Steve McKay questioned how further adding to next year’s proposal, and creating a new baseline for spending, would affect future budgets. In a letter to school board President Sue Johnson and Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Dyson, Fitzwater said the supplemental budget was in response to concerns she heard from board members and other FCPS officials.
She said the addition would offset changes to Maryland’s school funding formula and replenish reserves in FCPS’s self-insurance fund.
“With this supplemental budget, I am proposing to hold FCPS harmless from a state decision and to mitigate the effects of a massive premium increase on your employees and retirees,” Fitzwater wrote. “Together, these actions will help FCPS deal with the unprecedented challenges currently facing our school system.”
Johnson said in an interview on Wednesday that she was pleased with the proposal, but added the board will still have to make budget cuts.
“We are not a revenue generating entity,” Johnson said. “So we’re hopeful and grateful if this can happen. And even if this does happen, we’re still going to be making significant cuts of services to students, even with this extra money, which will pain all of us on the board.”
Johnson, members of the Frederick County Teachers Association and other FCPS faculty gave passionate testimony requesting more funding during the County Council meeting on Tuesday and after discussion of the supplemental budget.
In their testimony, they described fellow faculty members having to take second jobs to make ends meet, historic education underinvestment, failing student achievement outcomes, and teacher shortages complicated by competitive salaries offered by neighboring county school systems.
“We need more than the proposed $14 million in supplemental appropriations to avoid the school system from making these drastic devastating budget cuts,” one FCPS educator said. “Students, staff and the community will suffer as a whole. In fact, we are already suffering because of the teacher shortage.”
In her testimony, Johnson drew from the Livable Frederick Master Plan, which highlights the county’s offering “excellence in public education and lifelong learning opportunities.”
“This is my guiding document, and this is what it says: excellence,” Johnson said. “I understand your struggles. I’ll be in your position with our respective part of the budget. I just wanted to share that one part.”
