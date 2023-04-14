Budget Fire Training
More than 20 members of the Recruit Class 34 of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue in Emergency Medical training class at the training center Friday afternoon. County Executive Jessica Fitzwater’s proposed budget would add almost 120 new full-time positions across all county departments if passed, half of which are concentrated in the Division of Emergency Management and Division of Fire and Rescue services.

 Bill Green

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater on Friday released a county budget proposal of $894 million that includes an income tax rate hike for residents in the top income bracket and increased investment in emergency services.

The proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 is a little over $100 million more than this year's adopted budget — a 12.8% increase. The largest allocation is for the county school system.

Jessica Fitzwater
Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater

Jessica Fitzwater

