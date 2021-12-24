Five local high school seniors will serve as pages for the Maryland General Assembly during the 2022 legislative session, Frederick County Public Schools announced this week.
The page program, which is virtual this year, allows high school students to assist lawmakers and participate in legislative sessions and committee hearings. The apportionment of pages by county is determined by census data.
The selected students are:
Jeanelle Agyem, Urbana
Agyem serves as lieutenant governor and co-president of the Maryland Youth and Government program. She is secretary for both the Health Occupations Students of America club and the Urbana High School debate team. She also serves as president of the National French Honor Society.
Denver Nia Brown, Gov. Thomas Johnson
Brown is president of the Western Maryland chapter of Jack & Jill of America, Inc., a leadership group focused on child development. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the Student Government Association.
Chloe Byrd, Linganore
Byrd is a member of the National Honor Society and the National English Honor Society. She is a section leader for the Linganore High School marching band and a second-degree Black Belt in Taijutsu.
Natalie Ogiba, Oakdale
Ogiba is a dedicated Girl Scout and a recipient of the Girl Scout Silver Award for a project on sexual harassment in schools. She is also a member of the Spanish Honor Society.
Gabriel Rosella, Oakdale
Rosella is heavily involved with the Boy Scouts who has earned the rank of Eagle Scout and works as a camp counselor. He also serves as lead prosecutor on the Oakdale High School mock trial team and is a member of the school’s Start Up Frederick program.
