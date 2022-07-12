Five students from Frederick County Public Schools’ Career and Technology Center (CTC) made the top 10 in their divisions at SkillsUSA national competition in Atlanta, the district announced Tuesday.
Twenty-nine FCPS students competed at the 58th annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. The event features scores of contests that allow students in career and technical education programs to showcase and be judged on their skills and knowledge in a specific field. Events range from welding to dental assisting.
More than 5,000 students attended the championships this year, FCPS' release said, representing states across the nation and U.S. territories.
FCPS students who placed in the top 10 were:
- Leyda Cadena, from the Academy of Health Professions program, placed first nationwide in the Medical Assisting competition.
- Donald Haycraft, from the HVAC-plumbing program, placed eighth nationwide in the HVAC competition.
- The team of Bradley Keriakos, Marshall Proctor and Seth Rape, CTC students in the CAD Engineering and Architectural programs, placed ninth nationwide in the Career Pathways Showcase: Architecture and Construction competition.
“We were thrilled to be so well represented at this year’s Skills USA National Leadership Conference,” FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson said. “All students who took part are learning and developing skills that will prepare them well for their bright futures.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.