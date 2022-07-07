Don’t tell Timika Thrasher she can’t do it all.
The new Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County chief executive officer is the type of person who will double dutch on the playground, run to the store for granola bars, fill in for absent staff members and attend leadership training.
“I want to do it all. Like, you can’t tell me I can’t do it all,” Thrasher said.
The Boys & Girls Club announced Thrasher as its CEO in May, after her predecessor, Lisa McDonald, stepped down.
Since October, Thrasher was interim CEO. Before that, Thrasher was chair of the Boys & Girls Club Board of Directors.
“We look forward to the many ways in which her talent, experience, shining personality, and passion for serving youth will create a lasting impact for the kids and community we serve,” board chair Hank Abromson said in a news release.
Her work will include leading the “organization’s strategic direction, business operations, program development, brand reputation, talent recruitment, fundraising efforts, and community partnerships,” the release said.
Thrasher is a former “club kid,” though not from Frederick.
Growing up in the Bronx, New York, Thrasher met her childhood best friends at the Boys & Girls Club. It was a safe place for her and her brother to play or do homework while their mother worked.
At the club, Thrasher learned to swim and roller skate. She still bears scars from her attempts at the latter but smiles at the memory.
Thrasher moved to Frederick County in 1994 and graduated from Walkersville High, but she did not connect with the local Boys & Girls Club until later in life.
Dean Rose, the board chair before Thrasher, asked if Thrasher’s Cleaning Service would sponsor the club’s golf tournament. He knew she was active in her children’s school and on the YMCA board.
When he learned Thrasher was also a former club kid, he invited her to join the Boys & Girls Club board.
Rose knew the board needed more diverse members, and Thrasher noticed, too.
“While they were all great people and all business owners and professors and everybody, the board did not look extremely diverse,” Thrasher said.
Rose described Thrasher as a “great connector” and open-minded person.
“I knew after the first year she was just a dynamo,” he said.
Thrasher committed herself to the Boys & Girls Club, and now, wants to lead it into the future.
Changing the perception of the club is among her goals. She wants the community to know it is open to anyone.
“I feel like the Boys & Girls Club shouldn’t be looked at as just for low income,” Thrasher said.
Some children attend the club on scholarships but not all, she said. Thrasher wants the club to have wide appeal, whether a child wants to explore STEM or take a cooking lesson.
The Boys & Girls Club provides after-school and summer programming to elementary and middle school students.
Thrasher hopes to expand to more schools and add a high school program. Before summer camp began, the club was serving about 170 children, she said.
At the end of June, during the second week of summer camp, Thrasher ventured outside the club’s Madison Street office to join campers on the playground.
“Hey, sweet girl, how are you?” Thrasher said as she put her arm around a youngster.
Dozens of children scurried over the playground, while a smaller group gathered on the basketball court. Campers wore swimsuits, in preparation for fun at the pool or water games later.
“Hey, Timika,” passing cyclists called from the street.
“Hey, y’all,” Thrasher greeted.
The CEO turned to the blacktop and joined the basketball game. Ten-year-old TJ Stokes quickly demonstrated his prowess on the court.
Thrasher took a shot and missed. TJ scored multiple buckets, though Thrasher managed to block at least one shot.
Off the court, Thrasher chatted with a group of girls about their afternoon schedule. Cataleya Snyder, 9, clung to Thrasher’s side.
Nine-year-old Malachi Francis, donning a bucket hat and swim trunks, asked Thrasher for help. His toy truck was missing a piece.
Thrasher and Malachi held hands, and she led him inside to find it. A blue pool noodle poked out of Malachi’s backpack.
Thrasher values these moments. She dreams of renovating or constructing a building to house all of the Boys & Girls Club, which is spread over five locations in the county.
In an interview, Thrasher grinned as she recalled a recent ice cream social at the Burck Street location. The place was packed.
“We had every topping you could possibly think of for the kids to have on their ice cream,” she said. “And it was really fun to interact with the little ones that I don’t get to interact with.”
Serving up ice cream were members of Jack and Jill of America, an organization of mothers dedicated to lifting up African American youths.
To be sustainable, Thrasher said, Boys & Girls Club cannot do its work alone. She believes community partnerships, coupled with hiring the right staff, will put them on the path to success.
“I’ve never run a nonprofit … but I’m willing to learn,” Thrasher said. “I’m willing to put in the work to help this organization grow.”
