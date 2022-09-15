One hundred years of history will be celebrated in Emmitsburg on Saturday.
The town and Frederick County Public Libraries invites the community to honor the 100th anniversary of the Emmitsburg Community Center and former Emmitsburg High School at 300 S. Seton Ave.
The celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to noon. The town and library will unveil a new wayside sign and visual display to recognize the history of the building, according to a news release. There will also be light refreshments.
The school first opened its doors Sept. 15, 1922. Students in first through 11th grade filled its halls until 1971, when it became an elementary and middle school, the release stated.
After a new elementary school opened in 1974, the 1922 building opened as the Emmitsburg Community Center in 1976. It became a place to provide services for recreation, health and seniors. The Emmitsburg Branch Library is on the first floor. Renovations took place in 2003, according to the library’s website.
Upstairs, the mayor and board of commissioners hold monthly meetings.
“It’s a rich part of our history here in Emmitsburg,” Mayor Donald Briggs said in an interview.
A predecessor of Briggs, Mayor William Carr, told The Frederick News-Post in 1992 that the building is an “integral part” of the community.
“We are excited to celebrate this moment with the Town of Emmitsburg and we are proud to have a space within this historic building which has meant so much to the community,” Amy Whitney, branch administrator of the Thurmont and Emmitsburg libraries, said in the release.
