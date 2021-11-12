A former Frederick High School girls basketball coach who led her squad to three consecutive state titles is suing the school system in federal court, alleging racial discrimination, wrongful termination and retaliation.
Ashley Bush has filed a lawsuit against Frederick County Public Schools seeking more than $500,000 in damages from a district she alleges was “strategically focused on ousting” her, according to court documents.
Bush and FCPS couldn’t come to an agreement at a settlement hearing last month, according to Bush’s lawyer, Dionna Lewis. The case, originally filed in May, is in the discovery period — during which parties exchange information they intend to use at trial — until January.
Bush, who was fired from her coaching position in February 2020, has demanded a jury trial.
In her complaint, Bush accuses FCPS of fostering an environment where racism against her and her players — most of whom were Black — was left unchecked. She argues the system retaliated against her for her efforts to speak out against prejudicial treatment, ultimately resulting in her termination.
FCPS spokesperson Eric Louérs-Phillips said the district was aware of the lawsuit, but he declined to speak on the matter. Lawyers representing the system did not respond to requests for comment.
In court documents, FCPS has denied liability on all counts. Lawyers for the district wrote Bush was terminated due to a recording supposedly captured during a team meeting in which they say she can be heard saying “f--- white people.”
Bush, though, maintains the district doesn’t have proof it was her voice on the recording.
A former Frederick basketball star herself, Bush was named head coach of the Cadets in May 2015. She led the team to 120 total wins and to state titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019 — the three-peat being something no basketball team in the county had pulled off before.
In her 34-page complaint, Bush recounts events spanning a period of more than two years, beginning with a game versus Linganore in 2018 that caused community turmoil at the time. Bush, her lawyer said, is attempting to show FCPS had a pattern of downplaying racism against Frederick players and focusing instead on penalizing Bush for her attempts to protect them.
At the Frederick-Linganore varsity girls basketball game in January 2018, Bush alleges, “spectators, parents of students, and coaching staff of Linganore High School began chanting obscene and racial comments” toward Bush’s players. Bush sought assistance from the on-duty resource officer, according to the complaint, but “she was told that nothing could be done.”
“At one point, [Bush] had to assist a player with putting her goggles back on because she was shaking out of discomfort and nervousness of the environment,” the complaint reads.
When the allegations of racial abuse at the game surfaced back in 2018, FCPS said they would investigate. Community members showed up to support the Cadets at subsequent games with signs that read “Hate has no home here.”
The next game between Frederick and Linganore was moved to a neutral location and closed to spectators. FCPS proposed playing a sportsmanship announcement before athletic contests and installing cameras in all high schools, according to the complaint — things Bush saw as “futile bandages that the [district] hopes will be perceived as actual change.”
The complaint also alleges FCPS sent crisis counselors to Linganore “to assist the student perpetrators who felt victimized” but didn’t send any to assist the Frederick players who had been targeted.
Bush argues this incident was the beginning of a decline in her relationship with FCPS officials. She describes multiple meetings where she was allegedly reprimanded for her conduct at the game and hit with “an egregious and baseless accusation that she punched the Linganore head coach.”
Over the next year or so, Bush alleges, that dynamic continued, with Bush being “the only Coach facing this type of scrutiny, pressure, threats” over a handful of incidents.
“[Bush] was regularly dismissed or reprimanded whenever she addressed or questioned racially insensitive behavior that occurred on school grounds, while White male employees were taken seriously regarding their complaints,” the document reads.
In early February 2020, five of Bush’s players resigned from the team, prompting the district to investigate.
On Feb. 6, 2020, officials informed Bush she had been accused of emotionally abusing multiple players and physically abusing one player, her complaint reads. Six days later, on Feb. 12, she alleges FCPS told her the investigation was over, and “they had found no substantiation to the abuse allegations.” She was permitted to continue coaching.
But the next day, Feb. 13, a Facebook user posted an audio recording in which an adult woman can be heard using racist language.
“How can I use sports to make you guys so damn strong that we can get to the point of — and I apologize for saying it, but — f--- white people,” the woman says in the recording, which was obtained by the News-Post. “That’s where I’m at. Especially with how society is. And so I think, sometimes, I go overboard.”
According to court filings from FCPS, Bush admitted the recording — which was allegedly captured at a Cadets team meeting shortly before the recording was posted — sounded like her voice but said she did not remember saying those words.
At the team meeting in question, Bush writes in her complaint, she “shared her own personal experiences with the sport in order to be more relatable and understanding to the players as an African American woman coaching a mostly African American team.” Some of these experiences included her “anecdotes of [her] first-hand knowledge and familiarity with discrimination within the support and educational system.”
Bush was fired a few days after the recording was posted to Facebook.
FCPS argued in court documents the recording was the reason for Bush’s termination, saying the vulgar phrase violated the district’s hate speech policies. The district accused Bush of failing in the “all-important duty of teaching [her] team responsibility, good character and accountability.”
“She denies that it is her voice on the recording, blames everyone but herself for her termination, and now brings a series of baseless claims against FCPS,” lawyers for the district wrote.
Bush, meanwhile, alleges FCPS didn’t properly authenticate the audio recording or investigate its origins, and that its decision to terminate her was “directly related to [her] pushback of prejudicial policies that disparately impact African Americans.”
Since Bush’s filing, the two sides have sparred over a number of legal questions, including whether Bush — as an at-will employee — had an implied employment contract. In July, a judge struck down FCPS’ motion to dismiss four of the nine counts in Bush’s case.
One of the counts FCPS attempted to dismiss was an alleged violation of Maryland’s wiretap statute. Bush argued in court filings that even if it was her voice on the recording, the file was obtained illegally because she didn’t give consent to be recorded as required by state law.
The district maintained that Bush “did not have a reasonable expectation of privacy during her team meeting in a public high school.”
Though the coaching position paid just $4,338 for the 2020 season, Lewis said Bush is seeking at least $500,000 in damages because of emotional and financial distress related to the termination. It damaged her reputation in the coaching field, Lewis told the News-Post, and severed her bonds with her players.
Discovery in the case is set to end Jan. 11.
