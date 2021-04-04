A former member of the Frederick County Board of Education was sentenced to a year in jail with all but 10 days suspended after pleading guilty Wednesday in Washington County District Court to texting while driving in a 2019 crash that injured four people.
Lois Amsel Jarman, 60, of Knoxville also was sentenced by retired Montgomery County Circuit Judge Mary Beth McCormick to three years of probation, according to online court records.
For more go to: https://www.heraldmailmedia.com/news/local/former-frederick-county-boe-member-sentenced-in-2019-crash/article_21dcd084-3cd4-528b-bc1f-8e19cb967b70.html
I wonder which was more embarrassing for Jarman; what her "Defendant Information" revealed, or the fact that people know that she was acting like a teenager by texting while driving? Either way, I hope this conviction helps the others sue the hell out of her to recoup their medical expenses.
I'd say she had the "complexion for the connection."
Imagine if a Black regular citizen had committed the same offense.
